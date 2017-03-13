Written by Robin Dalmas

Trump by the numbers

National Park Service photo shows Trump’s inauguration crowd, left, and the much, much bigger crowd the next day at the Women’s March on Washington.

Popularity

62,985,106: Number of people who voted for Trump (source: The New York Times)

65,853,625: Number of people who voted for Clinton (source: The New York Times)

230,585,915: Number of eligible voters in the U.S. (source: United States Election Project)

27%: Percentage of eligible voters in the U.S. who voted for Trump

28%: Percentage of eligible voters in the U.S. who voted for Clinton

44%: Trump’s approval rating in a March Gallup poll (see more polls here)

17: Number of federal intelligence agencies that agree that Russia was responsible for hacking the 2016 election (source: The New Yorker)

Character

194: False or misleading claims Trump has made during his first 45 days (source: The Washington Post)

51: Number of sexist comments documented in Donald Trump sexism tracker

892: Number of hate groups operating in the U.S. in 2015 (source: Southern Poverty Law Center)

917: Number of hate groups operating in the U.S. in 2016 (source: Southern Poverty Law Center)

Impeachment

2: Presidents who have been impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate (President Andrew Johnson; President Bill Clinton)

0: Presidents who have been impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate

1: Presidents who have resigned (President Richard Nixon)

193: Number of Democrats currently in the U.S. House of Representatives

218: Votes required in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach a president

48: Number of Democrats/Independents currently in the U.S. Senate

67: Votes required in the U.S. Senate to convict the president on articles of impeachment

Midterm elections

435: Seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for election in 2018

34: Seats in the U.S. Senate up for election in 2018

https://exjournalistsunite.wordpress.com/seen-not-heard/

One thought on “Trump by the numbers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s