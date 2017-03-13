Popularity
62,985,106: Number of people who voted for Trump (source: The New York Times)
65,853,625: Number of people who voted for Clinton (source: The New York Times)
230,585,915: Number of eligible voters in the U.S. (source: United States Election Project)
27%: Percentage of eligible voters in the U.S. who voted for Trump
28%: Percentage of eligible voters in the U.S. who voted for Clinton
44%: Trump’s approval rating in a March Gallup poll (see more polls here)
17: Number of federal intelligence agencies that agree that Russia was responsible for hacking the 2016 election (source: The New Yorker)
Character
194: False or misleading claims Trump has made during his first 45 days (source: The Washington Post)
51: Number of sexist comments documented in Donald Trump sexism tracker
892: Number of hate groups operating in the U.S. in 2015 (source: Southern Poverty Law Center)
917: Number of hate groups operating in the U.S. in 2016 (source: Southern Poverty Law Center)
Impeachment
2: Presidents who have been impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate (President Andrew Johnson; President Bill Clinton)
0: Presidents who have been impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate
1: Presidents who have resigned (President Richard Nixon)
193: Number of Democrats currently in the U.S. House of Representatives
218: Votes required in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach a president
48: Number of Democrats/Independents currently in the U.S. Senate
67: Votes required in the U.S. Senate to convict the president on articles of impeachment
Midterm elections
435: Seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for election in 2018
34: Seats in the U.S. Senate up for election in 2018
One thought on “Trump by the numbers”
Lovely piece, I’ll be bookmarking this, revising the numbers, and then quoting them whenever I come across a Trump fascist!
