Trump by the numbers

Popularity

62,985,106: Number of people who voted for Trump (source: The New York Times)

65,853,625: Number of people who voted for Clinton (source: The New York Times)

230,585,915: Number of eligible voters in the U.S. (source: United States Election Project)

27%: Percentage of eligible voters in the U.S. who voted for Trump

28%: Percentage of eligible voters in the U.S. who voted for Clinton

44%: Trump’s approval rating in a March Gallup poll (see more polls here)

17: Number of federal intelligence agencies that agree that Russia was responsible for hacking the 2016 election (source: The New Yorker)

Character

194: False or misleading claims Trump has made during his first 45 days (source: The Washington Post)

51: Number of sexist comments documented in Donald Trump sexism tracker

892: Number of hate groups operating in the U.S. in 2015 (source: Southern Poverty Law Center)

917: Number of hate groups operating in the U.S. in 2016 (source: Southern Poverty Law Center)

Impeachment

2: Presidents who have been impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate (President Andrew Johnson; President Bill Clinton)

0: Presidents who have been impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate

1: Presidents who have resigned (President Richard Nixon)

193: Number of Democrats currently in the U.S. House of Representatives

218: Votes required in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach a president

48: Number of Democrats/Independents currently in the U.S. Senate

67: Votes required in the U.S. Senate to convict the president on articles of impeachment

Midterm elections

435: Seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for election in 2018

34: Seats in the U.S. Senate up for election in 2018