Why does he hate America?

An open letter to the 45th president of the United States

Sir:

Why do you hate America so much, when this country has been so good to you?

What went wrong in your life to make you the mean-spirited, vindictive, bigoted creature you are today?

You were born one of the most privileged humans on this planet: A white male, a United States citizen, an heir to a fortune.

So what went wrong? Did someone burn your sled? Steal your high school girlfriend? Tell you your dog went to live on a farm?

You had access to the best education America, or indeed the world, has to offer. You got into the Wharton School and your family had the means to send you there.

At a time when young men your age were being sent to fight and die in Vietnam, you managed to obtain four deferments before ultimately being medically disqualified, according to The Washington Post. Unencumbered by military service and student loans, you were able to launch your career with what you called a “small loan” of a million dollars from Daddy.

It wasn’t always easy. You filed for corporate bankruptcy four times – but that enabled you to underpay your creditors and rebuild your multibillion-dollar empire.

You managed to purchase such landmarks as the Plaza Hotel in New York City and Mar-A-Lago, once the estate of cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. You even bought the air rights above the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue.

You’ve married three beautiful women and fathered five children who seem to be blessed with good health.

When you hosted a reality TV show, it was a ratings smash. When you decided to have a go at the presidency – with no background in governance or public service, and never having run for office before – you managed against all odds to win it.

You ought to be the happiest, most benevolent man on Earth. Instead, your own wife won’t live with you. Your adoring followers are starting to worry that you’ll take away their health care, their disability checks, their kids’ school lunches and their elderly parents’ Meals on Wheels.

I can’t help but wonder why someone who can afford to be generous is instead so cold-hearted. You don’t strike me as one given to self-reflection, but it’s time to take a good look at yourself and see what you’ve become and what you’re doing to our country.

Sincerely,

A concerned citizen