My inbox runneth over

The Democratic National Committee needs my help. Keith Ellison, the deputy chair of the committee, e-mailed me today to tell me so.

“So I’m gonna ask you for a favor,” he writes. “Tomorrow is the first quarterly deadline of 2017, and I want to make sure we give it everything we’ve got between now and midnight tomorrow so Democrats can close March strong and step into April ready to keep fighting.”

How can I help? Oh, that’s right. He wants money.

Common Cause also wants my help. They need my signature on a petition telling Paul Ryan that we don’t trust Devin Nunes. And if I can shake loose a few dollars, they’ll take that, too.

One of my U.S. senators, Cory Booker, wants me to sign a petition telling President Trump I reject his executive order on immigration.

Something called Democracy for America is asking that I attend an “organizing meeting” next week near my town to fight the Trump agenda. The time, date and location are not specified, and I suspect that if I said yes, I would be asked to hold the meeting in my living room. If I can’t make it, they say they’ll be happy to accept a donation.

And so it goes. I logged on at 7 a.m. to find 67 new e-mails in my inbox, most of them from some liberal cause or Democratic official. The senders included Rep. John Lewis, Color of Change, Votevets.org, several members of Congress from outside my state, Daily Kos, ACLU Action, and Democracy for America.

That’s not counting the ones that landed in my junk folder, or e-mails from groups to which I belong — such as AARP and several environmental organizations — that are not necessarily political but want financial support to fight on behalf of their constituencies.

As I’m writing this, three more e-mails popped up.

I get it. There’s a lot at stake. Trump’s got his hands in everything — destroying the environment, rolling back reproductive rights, threatening Social Security and Medicare, trying to bring about the downfall of the ACA.

But people, let’s cool it, all right?

I realize that when you’re up to your ass in alligators, it’s easy to forget that your task was to drain the swamp. I realize that the guy who said he’d drain it is the one who set the alligators loose.

But we need to stop with the urgent crosstalk and the endless petitions that no one reads.

Instead of 70 e-mails focusing on different causes, what if some of these senders get together under one umbrella to fight all of Trump’s and the GOP’s agenda? Think of it as a United Way for liberals.

How about finding and nurturing candidates to run against the Republicans in “safe” districts on the local and national levels? I’d be happy to help a promising Democrat who would like to run but doesn’t have the money. I’d be happy if the local Democrats would stop rolling over and playing dead at election time.

For now, I’m unsubscribing from most of these senders.

When you get your act together, email me, okay? Maybe then we’ll talk.