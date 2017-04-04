Dismantling Obama’s legacy: The 45th president’s thirst for revenge

Every breath you take

Every move you make

Every bond you break

Every step you take

I’ll be watching you

— The Police

Every time Donald Trump, as president of the United States, signs a bill or executive order rescinding a Barack Obama piece of legislation, the nib of the pen must certainly be bent to the point of destruction.

His hate — not loathing, nor any lesser word — is evident in his face and on those of the Republican congressmen surrounding him each time he signs and proudly shows his hugely signature to the media and his admirers.

Many, and I am one of them, believe his hate for the former president began on that fateful night in April 2011 at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, when then-president Obama, publicly embarrassed “The Donald,” as Obama referred to him that night.

As you’ll remember, Trump had been leading the charge to force Obama to make his birth certificate public, claiming that the president was not born in the United States, and thus not a legitimate POTUS. “I have people that have been studying (Obama’s birth certificate) and they cannot believe what they’re finding . . . I would like to have him show his birth certificate, and can I be honest with you, I hope he can. Because if he can’t, if he can’t, if he wasn’t born in this country, which is a real possibility . . . then he has pulled one of the great cons in the history of politics.”

Ultimately, Trump had to eat those words, and Donnie doesn’t lose well.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period,” Trump said brusquely at the end of a campaign event at his new Washington hotel in September 2016. But it took Trump years to reach that point. In 2012, he released a video saying he would give $5 million to a charity of the president’s choice if he released a copy of his passport and his college transcripts.

Obama responded.

“This all dates back to when we were growing up together in Kenya,” the president joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “We had, you know, constant run-ins on the soccer field. He wasn’t very good, resented it. When we finally moved to America, I thought it would be over.”

It wasn’t the first time that Obama used humor to deflect Trump’s birther attacks, making his adversary look like the fool he is.

In 2011 during the White House Correspondents Dinner, the president joked, “Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter — like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

To put The Donald’s taste for revenge in perspective, here’s one of his Twitts on Twitter:

The media and the world are missing the whole point of his and the GOP Congress’ actions.

No, The Donald’s every action is stronger than revenge or hate. It’s retribution.