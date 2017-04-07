America gives carte blanche to sexual abusers

“I think he’s a person I know well. He is a good person. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong,” declared America’s Clown-in-Chief, Donnie Trump, to two New York Times reporters regarding a Times story on Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly and the payment of $13 million to settle sexual harassment lawsuits by five women against O’Reilly.

For the current male occupying the White House to even comment about O’Reilly — an admitted sexual predator and accused wife abuser — much less defend the prick, is the act of an idiot. It must be said, out loud and in print, that Donnie is an ignorant, classless moron.

Stands to reason that the C-i-C, himself an admitted sexual predator, would see nothing wrong with O’Reilly’s hands-on approach to women.

Topping this incredibly disgusting chain of events, O’Reilly’s ratings are going UP, despite losing dozens of sponsors, according to a USA Today story.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters this week called for the arrest of both O’Reilly and Trump for sexual harassment. It all started recently when O’Reilly insulted Waters on his show, saying she has “James Brown hair.”

O’Reilly, no stranger to assault on women, recently lost custody of his children, which came after the Gawker website revealed leaked information from a custody battle that claims O’Reilly’s 17-year-old daughter told a court-appointed forensic examiner that she saw her father dragging her mother down a staircase by the neck. Yet despite all that, O’Reilly’s popularity is climbing!

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, there is recent precedent.

In an audio tape released by the Washington Post in October 2016, Trump himself bragged that he could grab women by the pussy because he was a “personality.” The public was so incensed in that case that a month later, Trump went on to win the election and become president of the United States.

Just more evidence — if any was needed — that Americans really are that stupid.