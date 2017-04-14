A Gaffe To Get Spicer Sacked?

On April 11, Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, made what has been termed the most bizarre statement in recent White House press briefing history.

“You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said when asked during his press briefing about Russia’s alliance with the Syrian government.

Hitler and his executioners murdered 6 million Jews, Gypsies and other “undesirables” with poison gas before and during World War II. It’s a world history fact, Sean. Duh! Did you sleep through that part of high school history?

The world is more than really pissed at his ignorance. Will this be the quote that gets Sean the kick in the ass that boots him out of the Brady Room forever?

Looking back at Sean’s foot-in-mouth history, let the good quotes roll:

Day 1 on the job, Jan. 21: Spicer barrels into the Brady Room and starts things off by blasting the recent media reports about how Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office, saying the stories were “reckless and irresponsible.” The stories had been corrected! Moments later, he blasted the press again for noting that the inaugural crowd wasn’t as large as in recent times. “This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration. Period!” Spicer said. He did not take any questions and left the room in a huff. He was sent out as a lying flack for The Donald. Must have been embarrassing. Maybe.

“Yes, I believe we have to be honest with the American people … I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts … our intention is never to lie to you.” When asked, “Do you stand by your statement that was the most-watched inaugural address?” Spicer responded, “Sure, it was the most-watched inaugural.” Not even close! March 13: NBC’s Peter Alexander asked whether Americans “can trust it to be real” when the president comments on something. “If he’s not joking, of course,” Spicer replied.

NBC’s Peter Alexander asked whether Americans “can trust it to be real” when the president comments on something. “If he’s not joking, of course,” Spicer replied. March 16: Spicer said that President Trump wasn’t actually referring to wiretapping, even though he clearly said “wiretapping” in several tweets. During the briefing, Spicer tried to explain that the president didn’t really mean “wiretapping” when he said it because it was in quotes.

Part of you wants to feel some sorrow for Sean Spicer and part wants to see the poor, unhappy doofus just go away.

Why in the world would anyone want to have to step in front of the world’s media and defend an ignorant, bigoted boss?

As the Washington Post wrote Nov. 19, after Spicer was named White House press secretary, he filled “what is likely to be a challenging position given Trump’s sometimes hostile relationship with the media and his propensity to bypass staff to communicate directly with the public on Twitter.”

Rumors have been rampant since early January that The Donald was unhappy with Spicer.

The Washington Post reported on Jan. 24 that Trump never wanted Spicer to begin with. “He did not see Spicer as particularly telegenic and preferred a woman for the position.” Trump hasn’t been impressed with how Spicer dresses, once supposedly asking an aide: “Doesn’t the guy own a dark suit?”

But, who would replace him?

Kellyanne Conway, who left the world laughing with her “Microwaves can turn into cameras,” gaffe? She’s been persona non camera for some while.

Stephen Miller, a spooky, damned-near Nazi? Donnie’s senior adviser has empty, reptilian eyes that seldom blink and constantly seem to move across unseen cue cards. You expect him to scream out, “You vill get on zee truck. You vill say nothing more or you vill be shot, instantly. Understand?”

As Katie McDonough of Fusion puts it, “He has the voice of someone who is a dick.”

Sebastian Gorka, one of Trump’s top counterterrorism advisers, and a Nazi with a British accent? He showed up at The Donald’s Jan. 20 Inaugural Ball wearing the honorary medal of Hungarian nationalist organization Vitezi Rend.

A headline in a Feb. 24 New York Times opinion piece, described Sebastian Gorka as “The Islamophobic Huckster in the White House,” and the piece criticized his worldview of seeing “Islam as the problem, rather than the uses to which Islam has been put by violent extremists.”

Melissa McCarthy, SNL actress who portrayed Spicer, much to the chagrin of The Donald? Best people’s choice candidate.

Lastly, there is The Donald, himself.

His Twitter flock has been demanding that he take over the job himself and do it every day, after he had his own press conference Feb. 16. For more than an hour, he held court. It was “insane,” a “marathon rant” against the media and “a press conference for the ages,” according to Fox News and the New York Post.

From his Twitt followers:

As usual, we can expect the unexpected.