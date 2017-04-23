Sharia Law, American version

Donald Trump’s most vocal Дурак*, the former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, has been preaching the horrors of Sharia Law for years.** Funny thing happened on the way to Trump’s presidency: The self-empowered core of Trump supporters that put an aspiring fascist in office — 81 percent of white evangelicals — are now attempting to ram their own brand of Sharia Law down the throat of a secular government.

What is Sharia Law? Simplistically, it is law developed from the religious precepts of Islam, traced back to the Quran. It is widely and wrongly explained as the law of radical Islamic terrorism in groups like ISIS, and by association, all Muslims. Modern-day radical Christian terrorism — as opposed to, say, the Crusades — has no such lovely, lyrical name. It’s more like Trump-Maybe-It-Is-What’s Today? Law.

Like Sharia Law, Trump Law affords no protection to the LGBT community. Equal pay for men or women is laughable. This has spilled over to Congress, where one questioned, out loud, why men should pay into the insurance pool to cover women’s prenatal care, now one of the 10 essential benefits of the Affordable Care Act. And it won’t be long before Roe v. Wade is reviewed by the current U.S. Supreme Court. Trump’s newly minted Justice Neil Gorsuch will no doubt cast a vote to outlaw abortion, also known as a woman’s choice to do what’s best for her mental, physical and financial survival. Trump Law takes a “total dominion over the earth” approach at the expense of environmental sustainability.

Sharia Law allows for slavery, the rape of slaves and other atrocities. Trump Law also indicates a tolerance for a lesser class. A detailed accounting by the respected 2016 American National Election Study, released this month, showed Americans who voted for Trump were 20 percent more likely to hold racist views. It concluded racial attitudes made a bigger difference in electing Trump than authoritarianism. It is as good an explanation as any for Alex Jones and Bill O’Reilly.

Last week, Trump signed into law a bill giving Republican governors the ability to strike state funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides cancer screening, pregnancy care and birth control to 4.7 million people in 700 offices nationwide. Most people aren’t aware that Planned Parenthood offers services for men, including colon, prostate and testicular cancer screenings, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, condoms and vasectomies, jock itch treatment and treatment for urinary tract infections. That’s right, jock itch treatment. To hear pro-Trump describe it, all they do is abortion and baby parts.

Trump himself has more personalities than Sybil, and you can get seasick watching his political views bob in the breeze. He was once pro-choice and professed to love women. (Yes, and he also publicly dated women who were not his wife and has five children by three baby-mamas.) But since he set out on the campaign trail, he has had a political-religious conversion and huddled with the likes of Jerry Falwell Jr., whom he appointed to head an education task force aimed at reducing pesky things like mandates to investigate sexual assaults on college campuses. Trump swore to religious right militant Phyllis Schlafly in her eulogy, “We will never, ever let you down.” That’s Schlafly, she who worked like a demon to derail the Equal Rights Amendment and abortion, and in feminist circles, is now assumed to be one.

Trump’s willingness to trample civil and religious rights of non-whites and non-evangelicals has the crazy pot boiling over.

Trump’s Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, a religious enthusiast, has long supported for-profit, private and religious schools at the expense of public schools. Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, leads a Bible study and prayer group in his Greek Orthodox Church and says he is guided by the church. Attorney General Jeff Sessions opposes same-sex marriage. Tom Price, Department of Health and Human Services head, opposes both same-sex marriage and abortion. And Vice President Mike Pence opposes same-sex marriage and abortion and is a creationist. To hear Pence tell it, 6,000 years ago God created the heavens and the Earth, with water and air pollution included.

Thirty-four states have considered legislation banning Sharia Law in state courts, and seven have approved it, some arguing it’s needed to prevent the rape of women and children. “There is absolutely no need for this bill,” a disgusted Montana Gov. Steve Bullock wrote this year in his veto statement. He noted the proposal could add to the nationwide surge in hate crimes. Another Montana legislator, a doctor, promoted a bill this year that would not only ban abortion, but would empower police to investigate and potentially prosecute women who had a miscarriage. It failed, only after a hard fight.

Speaking of hate crimes, the Southern Poverty Law Center reports a 67 percent increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes last year. “The rise in anti-Muslim groups in the last year I think demonstrates just how much the presidential campaign influenced the radical right in the U.S.,” said the project’s Ryan Lenz. “We have not seen this level of anti-Muslim rhetoric in quite some time, and Trump has done the lion’s share of infusing the anti-Muslim movement in the U.S. with energy, which had been waning for years.”

In another effort to control women, Texas regulators put a rule in effect that would require women to hold funerals for their aborted fetal remains. Disgusted abortion groups successfully sued, saying the rule would impose a funeral ritual on all women, even those who have a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy surgery. Last year, a court struck down a Texas law that required clinics that provide abortions to have surgical facilities and their doctors to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Oklahoma lawmakers offered two bill this year making it lawful for business owners to refuse to serve a customer on religious grounds. They failed, but similar laws are in effect in Arkansas and Tennessee.

God bless this nation. And if ever there was a time for prayer, it is now as we prepare for mid-term elections in 2018. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 seats in the Senate are up for grabs. Only an act of God can get Trump and the church out of our government.

* fool

** So has Sarah Palin. You get the idea.