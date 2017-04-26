Ivanka Is No Friend To Women

By now, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the crowd’s reaction to first daughter Ivanka Trump’s comments on her father’s support for women and families during a panel discussion on female empowerment in Berlin.

“He’s been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive,” she claimed, to which the audience responded with groans.

Is anyone else not happy that Ivanka Trump speaks on behalf of women in Germany? #Ivankatrump I am glad they hissed/booed — Bonnie Rodriguez (@blrodriguez52) April 25, 2017

She was referring to a man who famously campaigned on a “pro-family, pro-child, pro-worker” plan that would have allowed maternity leave only after childbirth. If you are a father or part of a same-sex or adoptive family, you’re out of luck.

Never mind his decades of less-than-lovely comments about women.

As I watched the clip online, the first thought that crossed my mind was how Ivanka was able to keep a straight face.

You see, as a woman, one of the hardest things about the Trump presidency for me to wrap my mind around is the support 45 continues to get from my fellow females. It’s easy to brush these supporters off as uneducated, uncaring or self-centered. I’ve done it myself.

But that’s over-simplifying the problem. Case in point: Ms. Trump.

Trump attended both Georgetown University and the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, from which she graduated cum laude. She created her own business (with some help from daddy). And she has held herself up as an advocate for the inclusion of women in the workforce.

She is a Trump, yes. But she is still a smart woman who could use her power for good. She claims she’s a feminist.

So how does she say this shit? And how are there so many other women like her?

The international community just grilled Ivanka on her faux-feminism. She's an unqualified embarrassment & shouldn't have an official role. — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) April 25, 2017

According to the Pew Research Center, 54 percent of female voters supported Hillary Clinton, versus 42 percent who voted for Donald Trump. OK, so Clinton had a majority (in more ways than one, but we won’t rehash that now). But that still leaves hundreds of thousands of women who cast their vote for an established sexist. In fact, some polls say 45 percent of college-educated women threw their support behind Trump.

What?

More recently, a Gallup Poll showed a drop in approval among men for Trump — from 51 percent to 44 percent. An improvement. But approval among women remained low, but steady, at 34 percent.

34 percent. 34 percent of women polled apparently still think it’s OK for the president of the United States of America to grab them “by the pussy.”

For the sake of this argument, let’s say I don’t care how you feel about the border wall or health-care reform or clean air. If you are a woman and a presidential candidate refers to someone as “Miss Piggy,” you vote for ANYONE else. Period.

Ivanka Trump went to a women's empowerment summit and defended her father, not women. — Jessie Lahr (@JessieLahrr) April 25, 2017

Of course, we can’t be surprised that Ivanka voted for her father, or that she continues to support him now. After the “pussy” comments were released, she called them “inappropriate and offensive,” but said in an interview that she takes comfort in knowing who her father really is, and that gives her “an ability to shrug off the things that I read about him that are wrong.” Recording be damned.

Trump said that “nobody could do better” than his daughter to further the causes of American women, but then again, the pussy-grabber-in-chief also said, “No one respects women more than me.” So…

It’s obvious that the woman who has the ear (and the genes) of the president is no friend of ours. I’m glad the women in Berlin see that and have our backs.