Trump has brought us together

For a man sitting on a paltry 41 percent favorability rating at the 100-day mark, Donald Trump has done a splendid job of uniting the country.

Against himself.

Scientists, grandmothers, rich and poor, musicians, doctors, academics, tradesmen, peacemakers and warmongers, people who have never picked up a protest sign formed community groups, marched on Washington and are gearing up for the mid-term elections. The Resistance has put a new spin on the Serenity Prayer: We will change the things we cannot accept.

But Resistance has also come from unlikely sources.

Just last week the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library was out with a timely and pointed list of Carter’s accomplishments in his first 100 days. Popularity, 62 percent — got that Donald?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has stepped up its reporting on the #WordOfTheDay, a play-by-play of Trump bloopers. Words like ambiguous, flack, factoid, presidential, nonnuclear, armada, oblivious, dog whistle politics, hyperbole, misogyny, de-operationalized, nepotism, filibuster, witch-hunt and complicit. Each is inevitably followed by a lengthy discussion on crucial things such as, Can you call Trump’s administration interminable yet?

“Good morning! The #WordOfTheDay is . . . not ‘unpresidented‘. We don’t enter that word. That’s a new one,” said a December tweet, referring to Trump’s incorrect spelling of unprecedented. “’Fascism‘ is still our #1 lookup,” it reported in late 2016.

The Internet Archive, the world’s largest digitized public library, is moving a copy of its archive to Canada to meet the demands of the Resistance. Just to be safe, it says. Part of the site includes the Wayback Machine, which preserves old websites, allowing researchers to access pages deleted by politicians and others. The End of Term Archive keeps all information that was previously in a particular administration’s website — in the event that something like the WhiteHouse.gov site gets accidentally deleted under a new administration.

The best example of this could be a 2001 Mike Pence campaign statement — supposedly no longer available — in which Pence said, “Congress should oppose any effort to recognize homosexuals as a ‘discrete and insular minority’ entitled to the protection of anti-discrimination laws similar to those extended to women and ethnic minorities. Resources should be directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.” Whoops, Mr. Vice President, guess that’s still available after all.

In Lancaster, Pa., outrage over Trump’s immigration policies pushed members of the Mennonite Church over the edge. Normally members shun politics, now it’s turned them into activists. “For me, with this particular president, it felt like I just can’t be silent,” said Mennonite Mary Beth Martin. She helped others produce a large banner that runs across the front of a church sign. In two-foot block letters it reads, “Immigrants and Refugees Welcome.” A few miles away in Harrisburg, another church erected a sign saying, “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor,” written in English, Spanish and Arabic. The signs have caught on elsewhere and are sold on Amazon for $18 in 1-, 2-, and 10-packs.

Even the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site has a Resistance. “Herbert Hoover, son of a blacksmith, orphaned by 9, became a multimillionaire through hard work. (No loan from Dad),” it declared in January.

Alternative Herbert Hoover folks have similar conspirators in many government agencies, including the National Park Service, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy and even the U.S. Department of Agriculture. You’ll find snark, warnings and rabble rousing on the following Twitter accounts. For something different, check out the hot and dry humor of the folks at Mordor National Park. Bowling Green National Park, home of the Bowling Green Memorial has a site for “when it actually happens.”

