Dust off that résumé for a career in government!

Psssstt. Pssssttt. Hey, you! Yeah, YOU!

Want a good, cushy government job with great benefits and the chance to travel to foreign countries like France, Canada, the Holy See or India?

No, you don’t have to join some branch of the armed services.

The president still has not yet nominated anyone for 181 out of a total of 188 U.S. ambassadorships. Ambassadors to Australia, Canada, Germany, France-Monaco, the Holy See, Ireland, India, Venezuela, Korea and Cuba are all up for grabs!

The Donald hasn’t nominated anyone for 85 percent of key executive branch positions that require Senate confirmation, and he’s heading into his second 100 days in office.

Of the 554 positions requiring confirmation, as of Saturday, 473 have no nominee, 35 have been announced but not formally nominated, 24 have been nominated and just 22 have been confirmed thus far.

Donald has vowed to create so many jobs. “We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams.”

He can’t even fill a few hundred positions in government.

Open positions include: assistant secretary for tax policy, Treasury Department deputy secretary, State Department director and the chief of the Office of Personnel Management, which would be in charge of downsizing all those agencies Trump so loathes.

As tensions on the Korean Peninsula rise, the president has not yet nominated a U.S. ambassador to South Korea. Special envoy for North Korea human rights issues is also there for the taking.

Donnie has said, “A lot of those jobs I don’t want to appoint, because they’re unnecessary to have. You know, we have so many people in government, EVEN ME, I look at some of the jobs and it’s people over people over people. I say what do all these people do? You don’t need all those jobs.”

There are myriad reasons why those jobs are open. Among others, many of his nominees have been wealthy, with complex financial backgrounds that make vetting more difficult. At least two dropped out because of financial snarls.

The leader who promised to overhaul American tax policy hasn’t named anyone to fill the top tax job in Washington.

The chief of protocol, coordinator for counter-terrorism, under-secretary for economic affairs, under-secretary for oceans and atmosphere, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Secretary of the Navy are just a few of the unfilled, but vital, positions for running the government.

“Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass said the most ‘natural pool of talent on the Republican side’ has been precluded from consideration because of many signed open letters criticizing then-candidate Trump during the campaign,” according to VOA News.

“And my own recommendation — and I made this point publicly and privately — is these individuals ought to receive the equivalent of a pardon. That the president, if he wants to succeed, needs to be able to call upon the best and the brightest, the most talented Americans,” Haass said.

In the meantime, get out those resumes, hit the following link, and stick a few toes into the lucrative government trough or swamp, as it were.

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/446201/donald-trump-administration-hundreds-key-government-positions-still-unfilled