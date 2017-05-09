For Trump, nothing #sad about revisionist history

Media is Trump’s “drug of choice,” Sam Nunberg, an adviser on his campaign, said recently. “He doesn’t drink. He doesn’t do drugs. His drug is himself.”

There must be some irony in the fact that Donnie Trump is paying almost $2 million to the “fake media” to tell the world how great his first 100 days were. Here’s a person so obsessed with himself that he has bragged about the fact that he passed himself off as a publicist to the news media in New York, just to trumpet (yes, it is!) himself in the society pages. Calling as “John Miller,” or “John Barron,” Donnie would pose as his own spokesman, but after awhile his voice was recognized. Reporters termed the calls “disturbing or even creepy,” according to a May 13, 2016 Washington Post story.

Media made him and media is mocking him, worldwide. His gaffes are becoming legendary, in his own mind and time. World and national political cartoonists are having a bounty of really juicy, loony quotes to harvest. Like this one:

“Had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart, and he was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, ‘There’s no reason for this,’ ” Trump told Salena Zito, a reporter for The Washington Examiner, during Sirius XM’s Main Street Meets the Beltway.

Since Andrew Jackson died on June 8, 1845, 16 years before the first shells were fired on

Fort Sumpter, he couldn’t have been much help, obviously. And, Jackson was a slave owner.

But Trump wasn’t finished, adding, “People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War — if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there a Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?”

Don’s Civil War gaffes have been reported in of all places, Golfer’s Digest, as recently as May 2, 2017. But revisionist Civil War history is hardly a new thing for Donnie. In November, 2015, The New York Times wrote: (He) “bought a fixer-upper golf club on Lowes Island here for $13 million in 2009, he poured millions more into reconfiguring its two courses. He angered conservationists by chopping down more than 400 trees to open up views of the Potomac River. And he shocked no one by renaming the club after himself.” But between the 14th and 15th holes of one of the courses — Northern Virginia Trump National Golf Club — he had a stone monument installed, commemorating the fact that he had “preserved” the site of the “River of Blood” Civil War battle.

The inscription reads: “Many great American soldiers, both of the North and South, died at this spot. The casualties were so great that the water would turn red and thus became known as ‘The River of Blood.’ ”

The inscription, beneath his family crest and above Mr. Trump’s full name, concludes: “It is my great honor to have preserved this important section of the Potomac River!”

Problem is, there was NO such battle.

The battle never happened. “No. Uh-uh. No way,” Richard Gillespie, the executive director of the Mosby Heritage Area Association told The New York Times. “Nothing like that ever happened there.”

When Trump was informed by the Times that three different local historians had said as much, Trump replied, “How would they know that? Were they there?” He went on to Salena Zito: “Write your story the way you want to write it. . . . You don’t have to talk to anybody. It doesn’t make any difference. But many people were shot. It makes sense.”

Concerning his latest gaffe, Donald Tweeted his defense, on May 1, at 6:55 p.m., “President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!”

He has bragged that he does not need to read extensively because he reaches the right decisions “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ because I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability,” according to a July 17, 2016 Washington Post story.

The Donald’s recent Andrew Jackson gaffes about the Civil War, have caused some to demand the release of his junior high school history grades rather than his tax returns.