Reckoning with the chaos voter

On Feb. 17, the Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne asked, “What is this democratic nation to do when the man serving as president of the United States plainly has no business being president of the United States?”

Not even a month into the current presidency, we had seen the ouster of Michael Flynn; the percolating questions about the loyalties of The Current President (TCP) to Vladimir Putin, to Russia, to his own business interests; and the attempts of congressional Republicans to slow-walk any and all investigations into the sordid TCP reign.

His Churlishness had that day decided to take no responsibility. He had, rather, assigned blame, calling out the media and the leakers: “Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia.”

Nearly three months later, can anyone make the case that things have improved for him? Or for us? Kellyanne Conway has reappeared on television, so maybe she got the gig.