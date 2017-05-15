Look out, Donnie, maybe you shouldn’t have messed with this guy

“And the days keeps on worryin’ me

There’s a hellhound on my trail, hellhound on my trail

Hellhound on my trail”

— Robert Johnson, bluesman

Remember those little pissant dogs that would chase you down the street, biting at your pants legs, when you were a kid, Donnie? Well, you’ve created one, it’s a hellhound, it’s biting your great, yuge butt at every turn, and its name is John Sidney McCain.

McCain didn’t buckle during more than five years of captivity in North Vietnam, and he won’t buckle under to an opportunistic tyrant like Donald Trump.

Almost immediately after news of Don Trump’s sacking of FBI Director James Comey, Sen. John McCain told reporters he was “disappointed” by Trump’s decision and called again for a special congressional committee to investigate Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

“This is a centipede. I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop, I can just guarantee it. There’s just too much information that we don’t have that will be coming out,” he told Josh Rogin, Washington Post reporter.

If the clown-in-chief thinks he’s tops at exacting revenge for a wrong, he ain’t seen nothing yet.

Problem for The Donald is, he can’t fire McCain.

“I think John McCain’s done very little for the veterans. I’m very disappointed in John McCain,” Donald once said on the campaign trail. Then-candidate Trump was publicly denounced for his stupidity. Rick Perry, Trump’s rival for the nomination and one of two GOP candidates with military experience, called for Trump to drop out of the race. “His comments have reached a new low in American politics,” Perry said.

Trump refused to apologize, calling McCain “yet another all talk, no action politician who spends too much time on television and not enough time doing his job.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close friend of McCain’s, tweeted, “If there was ever any doubt that @realDonaldTrump should not be our commander in chief, this stupid statement should end all doubt.” He added, “At the heart of @realDonaldTrump statement is a lack of respect for those who have served — a disqualifying characteristic to be president.”

Sean Spicer, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee at the time, tweeted, “@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero because he served his country and sacrificed more than most can imagine. Period.”

Speaking at the July 18, 2015, Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, Donnie took his running feud with McCain to a new low. “He’s not a war hero,” said Trump. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

After the Washington Post released a tape of candidate Trump’s offensive characterizations of women, candidate Trump tried to laugh it off as locker room talk. “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women],” Trump was heard bragging on the tape. “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

McCain was furious.

On Oct. 11, 2016, McCain withdrew his support for Trump’s presidential campaign, saying, “It’s not pleasant for me to renounce the nominee of our party. He won the nomination fair and square. But this is — I have daughters. I have friends. I have so many wonderful people on my staff. They cannot be degraded and demeaned in that fashion.”

After that, The Donald attacked McCain again, claiming that “foul-mouthed” McCain had begged him for an endorsement in his Aug. 30 primary fight against former state Sen. Kelli Ward of Lake Havasu City — and then double-crossed him.

“The very foul mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks!” Don spewed on Twitter.

But with Trump now president and his Russia ties front and center, McCain has been firing back.

Attacking The Donald’s love affair with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who was shown to have interfered in the U.S. presidential election, McCain said, “Assaulting a foundational principle of American democracy was an act more destructive than if the U.S. had been attacked through conventional warfare. I mean, these are war crimes on the scale, almost unmatched since Nazi Germany.”

McCain hasn’t forgotten Trump’s possible involvement in the scandal either, and hasn’t minced words ever since. He labeled Trump’s lack of action after Syrian President Bashar Assad’s chemical attacks on the Syrian people a “disgraceful chapter in American history.” For his part, Don later launched a tepid cruise missile assault on Syria while having cake with Chinese President Xi Jinping, then tweeted congratulations to himself before promptly forgetting all about Syria.

But perhaps Don should be looking over his shoulder for “a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him.” — Revelation 6:8

After the president’s historic firing of Comey, who was leading the investigation of those Russia ties, it is McCain who remains entirely capable of unleashing the hellhounds and pale horses to gnaw Donnie’s yuge ass as he climbs the stairs of Air Force One and tries to escape.