Traitor-In-Chief

Donald Trump apparently revealed classified information to the Russian delegation he met with privately in the Oval Office last week, according to a just-released story by The Washington Post. The American press was barred from the meeting.

“The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said,” according to the Post story.

Suddenly he’s no longer amusing, but a flat-out threat to his own country!

His stupidity — the only word which seems appropriate at this moment — could cost the lives of agents who gathered the information.

It will likely finally convince other nations that Trump is a complete idiot, a big-mouthed foolish braggart, not to be trusted.

The Post story says that as soon as the meeting was over, “senior White House officials” rushed to the CIA and National Security Agency to get advice and help containing the damage.

The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said Trump’s decision to do so endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State.

H.R. McMaster, the national security adviser, who participated in the meeting, told the Post, “The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation. At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”

Just one day after firing FBI director James Comey for, among other reasons, “not doing a good job,” the fool had Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — a key figure in earlier Russia controversies — in the Oval Office.

It was during that meeting, officials said, that Trump went off script and began describing details of an Islamic State laptop terrorist threat on planes, according to the Post story.

He claimed that he fired Comey, an unprecedented act of authoritarianism, for being, as he told Lester Holt during an NBC interview a few days later, “a showboat, he’s a grandstander.” This was an act that ranked as his most boneheaded yet.

Or so we thought, until today.

It apparently won’t be enough to get his enormous ass and ego impeached, say pundits. Any other government employee would have been fired, possibly with treason charges filed.

What the hell is it going to take to unseat this unhinged ignoramus?