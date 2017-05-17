Strike up the band! Special prosecutor to probe Trump-Russia ties

BULLETIN — The U.S. Department of Justice has named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special prosecutor to oversee a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, including possible collusion with members of the Trump campaign.

Strike up the band!

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller after Attorney General Jeff Sessions — not without his own little Russia problems — recused himself from any involvement in Russia-related investigations.

Grab your ankles, Donnie, we’re comin’ for ya!

In-depth coverage can be found HERE and HERE.