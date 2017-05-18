Trump’s narrative changes from ridiculous to frightening

Donald Trump is no longer amusing. He’s scary.

He’s at times incoherent. His every Twit is rambling, filled with lies or half-truths.

Just days ago he fired FBI Director James Comey — an unprecedented act of authoritarianism — for being, as he told Lester Holt during an NBC interview, “a showboat” and a “grandstander.” It was an act that ranks as Trump’s most boneheaded, yet.

This one is getting well-deserved bites on his yuge ass.

In the same interview, Trump added more fuel to his own fire: “And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.”

Talk about a letting-your-hummingbird-mind-overload-your-alligator-ass moment. Whew.

This marked the first time that Trump had explicitly tied the Russia probe to his rationale for firing Comey. It was a statement of bravado and plain stupidity that is earning The Donald impeachment-for-obstruction- of-justice mentions.

After firing Comey, he claimed that the FBI director — an appointed position that carries a ten year tenure — had begged for a dinner with The Donald, begged for his job, and refused to pledge allegiance. “I actually asked him ‘if I were under investigation,’ ” Trump said, noting that he spoke with Comey once over dinner and twice by phone.

Even asking such an imprudent question of the man conducting such an investigation is pure ignorance. Just normal for this jerk.

After the sacking, he Twitted, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Another unprecedented public act of stupidity and a disgusting ‘veiled’ threat.

This clown-in-chief, has become dangerous to our democracy. He’s a loud-mouthed, ignorant, racist, hater, and a time bomb waiting to explode. His missteps have finally earned him that mention of impeachment he seems to consciously or unconsciously want.

Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress will sit with their thumbs up their asses and plugs in their ears, while leaving the fate of the nation twisting from a rope.