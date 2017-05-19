Can’t we speed up the process and get rid of this guy?

“What the hell is it going to take to unseat this unhinged ignoramus?”

I asked this the other evening, referring, of course, to The Donald, and now The New York Times comes to our rescue, maybe with a bombshell.

“President Trump asked the FBI director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting,” according to Tuesday’s New York Times story.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey per the memo, according to the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Appointment of a special counsel to look into The Donald’s nefarious dealings is certainly a step in the right direction, but can we really afford to wait as long as the investigation is going to take?

How do we get this removal ball rolling?

According to the Times, a provision in Section 4 of the 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to send a letter to Congress stating that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” This letter would immediately initiate a transfer of power to the vice president, subject to additional congressional review.

A little-known provision in Section 4 empowers Congress to form its own body to evaluate the president’s fitness for office, eliminating the need for the Cabinet’s involvement in the process.

“Whenever the vice president and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the vice president shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as acting president,” states the amendment.

“But what constitutional constraints are put on this power?” asks a May 7 Time magazine article. “Remarkably, there aren’t any. The framers of the 25th Amendment left the provision purposely vague, allowing Congress flexibility to decide on its specifics at a later date. It should come as no surprise to those who bemoan Congress’s frequent inactivity to find out that in the 50 years since the amendment passed, it has never made such a decision.”

It’ll take a bipartisan effort to get over this inactivity. And partisanship should have nothing to do with the desire to send The Donald back to his golden tower in New York City.

From day one of his vile entrance statement in the 2016 presidential campaign, my loathing cup runneth over.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. … They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people,” Trump said in his announcement speech in June 2015.

From that moment, his bile-filled speeches and Twits became the story of every news cycle.

It worked. Voters on both sides fell for his grandiose promises, very few of which he has fulfilled. The lying, half-truths, hatred and racism have continued non-stop. We wake up to a fresh pile of manure to navigate around or through every f’n day!

Truthfully, part of my brain’s little gray cells will miss The Donald’s daily Twit of stupidity and the joy of watching Sean and Kellyanne and the rest of his staff scramble like a herd of cats.

Realistically, it’s a price I would pay for the sake of the nation, its image and safety of our democracy.