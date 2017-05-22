The Long Awaited Lincoln-Trump Debate

Sometimes it’s hard to tell how really bad someone is at their job until you compare them to someone who was really good at it. I think everyone has an opinion about who is the best president of the United States. And now I think everyone has an opinion about who is the worst president. It used to be Woodrow Wilson (that’s just my opinion), but not anymore. There’s a new sheriff in town and he sucks the big one.

I have taken the liberty to highlight the difference between who I believe to be the best President (Lincoln) and who is the worst by using their own words. And by the worst, I think it’s clear by definition, without a shadow of a doubt, in a landslide vote. His face is never going to be carved on Mount Rushmore. Go ahead, say it in unison . . . #45 himself, Donald Trump!

I thought to myself, what if Lincoln and Trump had a debate, a tit for tat, finalizing with a coup de gras where the best man was left standing, victorious and forever immortalized as the greatest U.S. president of all time? So let’s do this!

Gentlemen, what are your views on the education system in the United States?

Trump: “Education through Washington, D.C., I don’t want that. I want local education. I want the parents, and I want all of the teachers, and I want everybody to get together around a school and to make education great.”

Lincoln: “Upon the subject of education, not presuming to dictate any plan or system respecting it, I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people can be engaged in.”

The President of the United States is a very powerful position. Some may say that the power is intoxicating. How do you view power?

Trump: “Owning a great golf course gives you great power.”

Lincoln: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

In a time of war, how would you address your generals? What words of encouragement would you use to inspire them?

Lincoln: “I know not how to aid you, save in the assurance of one of mature age, and much severe experience, that you can not fail, if you resolutely determine, that you will not.”

Trump: “I don’t like losers.”

Every war has casualties, those men and women who lay down their lives for our freedoms. If there was a war, how would you address the loss of life that could occur under your presidency? What about prisoners of war?

Trump: He’s (John McCain) not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Lincoln: “I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the alter of freedom.”

There has been much talk about fake news, lying, and dishonesty in this country by both politicians and the media. How does one get to the truth?

Trump: “I’m against the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name. Let their name be out there. Let there be no more sources.”

Lincoln: “They don’t call me Honest Abe for nothing (just kidding he didn’t say that). “I believe it is an established maxim in morals that he who makes an assertion without knowing whether it is true or false, is guilty of falsehood; and the accidental truth of the assertion, does not justify or excuse him.”

How would you define your presidency thus far? What sets you apart? What legacy will you leave behind?

Lincoln: “And by virtue of the power, and for the purpose aforesaid, I do order and declare that all persons held as slaves within said designated States, and parts of States, are, and henceforward shall be free: and that the Executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authorities thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of said persons.”

Trump: “Every time you walk down the street people are screaming, ‘You’re fired.’ ”