Smart cookies, nut jobs, and crumbs on the floor

Consider: Donald Trump has called Kim Jong-un of North Korea a “smart cookie” and called former FBI Director James Comey a “nut job.”

“I cherish the FBI,” Don once told reporters. “The FBI has not had that special reputation, with what happened in the campaign, what happened with respect to the Clinton campaign, and even you could say directly or indirectly with respect to the much more successful Trump campaign.”

Then, he fired Comey, allegedly because he was “too tough on Hillary”and was a “grandstander” and “a showboat.” Trump told NBC News, “The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that.”

Seems everyone but the FBI agents, loads of elected officials and the nation’s voters “know that,” Don, and now they all want a bite of your huge ass.

And, when Trump was roundly criticized for the sacking, Don whined that he couldn’t understand why the decision wasn’t wildly cheered by both sides! Then, he threatened the fired Comey, twitting, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Even more daft, after the sacking, he was going to visit FBI headquarters. Sanely, someone convinced him to shitcan that brainless idea after agency officials told the White House that Trump “would not be greeted warmly.”

Don, you are starting to resemble the “nut job” here.

One of the maddest, unhinged nut jobs on the world stage, Kim Jong-un, in a brutal attack on Donald Trump, accused his admirer of wanting the “world under his control.” A pretty “sharp cookie,” Donald? Has you pegged.

Kim continues to spit into Donald’s eye, almost weekly, with his testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles. In fact, as this is written, Kim just successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The only thing “sharp” about Kim is the stick he keeps poking into Donnie’s ass and eye.

Even George W. Bush was intelligent enough to see North Korea as the “axis of evil.” The Donald is a kindergartner compared to Bush.

Kim is systematically starving his people to fund his nuclear program. Reportedly, there are almost 18,000,000 not getting enough to eat. The United Nations says 41 percent of the population is malnourished. Of that total, 1.3 million are children under the age of five.

Seems that our clown-in-chief (I don’t capitalize the title, because that would add dignity to it) admires world leaders only of his own demented ethos. It remains fairly transparent that any leader with the power to intimidate and eliminate his enemies is his friend and idol.

Donald is on a world tour, complete with damned near everyone in his family — and government — tagging along to witness just how many ignorant things he can say and how many leaders he can insult.

Awaiting his return is the public testimony of that “nut job” and grandstander” James Comey. At 6-f0ot-4, there might be a few three-pointers and slam dunks headed Don’s way.

The Donald’s own “cookie” may be crumbling even now, as damning leaks are seeping onto the front pages of The New York Times and Washington Post daily.

Adding all these things The Donald has said and done, James Comey is a f’n genius, Kim is a multi-nutted, soggy cookie wearing a funny frosting.

Donald is the cookie crumbs on the floor.