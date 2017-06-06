A D-Day thought

I’d just finished writing a piece for this blog about new revelations of alleged Russian hacking of our presidential election, then followed it up with a Facebook post paying tribute to the heroes of D-Day, which resulted in a question from a friend:

Who knew that 73 years later, the world would be looking to Germany for leadership, and that we Americans would have abdicated our role?

My immediate response was that while many of us are looking to Germany for leadership, the people who are backing The Current President (TCP) are looking to Russia.

Who would have thought that could ever happen?

I point out in my other piece (appearing tomorrow) that there are people showing up at rallies in support of TCP carrying “Thanks, Russia” signs. They won’t admit to you that they support Russia, of course, but if they refuse to even consider the possibility that Russia meddled in our election, then they are in fact supporting Russia.

It’s worth remembering that Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany, wanting to conquer western Europe and planning to later go conquer Russia afterward. Of course he got ahead of himself and went after Russia before he had closed the deal in Europe, and the rest is history.

Now stop me if this sounds familiar, but did you know that the reason that happened was because there was no one in Hitler’s government who had what we call in Texas “the cojones” to stand up to him and say that was a really, really bad idea?

Of course, if someone had said “that’s a yuuuuge mistake, believe me,” then he probably would have been put in front of a firing squad. Wait! I’m beginning to confuse my despots here.

Anyway, at the end of World War II the United States stood astride the world. Because of the atom bomb, the Russians wouldn’t be able to stand up to us for a couple of years, but even in all the years of the Soviet Union, we were the leaders of the Free World. The Soviets were the leaders of the Soviet bloc, and everyone had to pick a side.

Most people picked our side. Frequently, all a dictator had to do was say was “I’m anti-Communist” in order to receive tons of U.S. aid. We’d deliver because, well, “anti-Communism,” you know?

So where are we now? The Russians are accused of meddling in our elections, and also in the elections of Germany and other countries across Europe.

America?

We walked away from leadership. Sad.