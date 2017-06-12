Hey Paul Ryan, grow a spine!

Paul Ryan, you just told us to not be so tough on The Donald, “He’s just new to this.”

Are you freaking serious, Paul?

As Speaker of the House of Representatives, you should know that Ignorantia juris non excusat or ignorantia legis neminem excusat (Latin for “ignorance of the law excuses not” and “ignorance of law excuses no one” respectively), is a legal principle holding that a person who is unaware of a law may not escape liability for violating that law merely because one was unaware of its content.

Even a lowly journalist knows this, for goodness sake. I want to be more profane, but decorum prevents.

As ignorant as your statement is, we both know that you don’t have the guts, nor ethics, to stand up for America and call out Donald Trump for the liar that he is.

In normal circumstances, impeachment proceedings would be in the works and the House of Representatives would come together and help rid the nation of this cancerous growth occupying The White House.

But, thanks to you and similar minded GOP members of both houses, these aren’t normal times, so the country will suffer a world of embarrassment and national shame.

Paul and company, the newest poll shows only 34% of the nation approved of The Donald’s job performance Monday.

You and your fellow congressmen are 10 percentage points lower than him, at 24%!

Instead of being a 6-foot-tall lump of manure on the road to sending The Donald back to New York and his tarnished tower of shame, you and Mitch McConnell could shove poles up your asses to act as backbones and start working to earn your keep.

Washington, D.C. has been stinking since January 20th, and even the world can smell the sour odor of hate, bile, and rotting brain matter.

Ryan, either lead, follow, or shut the hell up and get out of the way so someone else can help roll this festering tumor into surgery to be removed.

You could be remembered for something other than being a spineless heap of dung on the road to making America sane again.