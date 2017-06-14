Heads up! 34 impeachment marches, coast to coast

If the Impeach Trump movement were a hurricane, it would be gathering strength off the coast of Palm Beach and getting ready to blow the windows out of Mar-a-Lago.

On June 7, Representatives Al Green (D-Texas) and Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) announced during a press conference that they were each drafting separate articles of impeachment. On June 12, Congressman Sherman began circulating an Article of Impeachment to all members of the House of Representatives, seeking their input and looking for support. The article deals with obstruction of justice.

Sherman, in a letter to colleagues, wrote:

“I believe that Trump’s use of threats to obstruct the ongoing criminal investigations of Michael Flynn clearly violate 18 U.S.C. 1512(b)(3); Violations of that section are a felony. Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation of his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia violated the same statute.”

Also on June 12, Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling released a new poll showing that 47 percent of voters support Trump being impeached.

Ten cities have now passed resolutions calling on Congress to launch an impeachment investigation. They include Los Angeles; Richmond, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Charlotte, Vermont. More are on the way. The city council of Olympia, Washington plans to vote on a resolution on July 11.

The ImpeachTrumpNow petition now has more than 1 million signatures.

Activists from New York to California are planning impeachment marches for Sunday, July 2. Check the March for Impeachment website to see if your town or city is one of 34 marches on the list. (If not, you can start your own.)

As you prepare to celebrate our country’s 241st Independence Day, be sure to stock up on the usual fun stuff, but don’t forget the fluorescent poster board, thick black permanent markers, and sturdy shoes. There’s a battle outside, and it’s raging.

Robin Dalmas is the author of Boisterous Bird of Paradise: Nonfiction tales of travel, sailing, swimming, and love, now available in paperback and on Kindle.