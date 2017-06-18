The wedding crasher

President Trump, who loves weddings so much that he’s had three of them himself, has taken to crashing receptions held at his country clubs.

Just last weekend alone, while ensconced at the Trump National club in Bedminster, N.J., it’s been reported that he bestowed his presence on at least one nuptial celebration. There have also been reports that he stopped by a graduation party for eighth grade students (and future Republican voters) from the nearby Far Hills Country Day School.

Trump makes such a habit of “impromptu” appearances that a brochure for his properties once touted the possibility of his presence as an amenity, along with the banquet facilities and world-class cuisine. The assumption is that someone who holds an event at one of the Trump properties would welcome such a visit. But what is the protocol? Does he slip the couple an envelope with a generous check inside? Or does he invoke jus primae noctis?

It wasn’t all fun and festivity for the president over the weekend, however. He also got down to the business of fund-raising for the 2018 re-election campaign of Rep. Tom MacArthur, a Republican from New Jersey’s 3d District. MacArthur, you may remember, appeared at a contentious town hall meeting in May after brokering a deal that helped revive Trumpcare.

The fund-raiser is said to have garnered $800,000, with some paying as much at $100,000 a plate. The press was barred, but it’s been reported that lame-duck governor and Trump stooge Chris Christie was one of the speakers. For that kind of money, I’d want a private concert by the Rolling Stones at least. But it shows how worried and how serious the Republicans are about the upcoming midterm elections.

Amidst all this, Mrs. Trump and Master Barron, who appears to have had a growth spurt, moved out of Trump Tower and into the White House as promised. While it might have been nice of Trump to travel the 40-some miles from Bedminster to Manhattan and lend a hand, one doubts that Melania had to pack her own belongings and label the boxes with felt-tip markers like the rest of us.

So our president was very busy. Too busy, some have noted, to make any public mention of the three American soldiers killed on Saturday by an Afghan soldier in an insider attack for which the Taliban claimed responsibility. A fourth service member was wounded.

Apparently those four service members aren’t worth as much as the four Americans who were killed in Benghazi.