Who says history can’t repeat itself?

The 45th anniversary of the Watergate break-in brought spooky parallels to Richard Nixon’s firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Rumors rumors swirled about the 45th occupant of the Oval Office and his unhappiness with Russiagate special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

This stuff is too wacky for a cranky old cynic who lived through the “Tricky Dicky” fiasco. Rumors of Donnie’s ire started slowly rising from the administration’s leaky swamp days ago, and he then confirmed them with a couple of arrogant tweets. His tiny fingers, driven by an equally tiny cerebrum, squawked, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director! Witch hunt.”

This was his first admission that he’s being investigated. “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history — led by some very bad and conflicted people!” he wrote on June 15. Since The Don apparently knows nothing about American history, he is ignorant of the fact that Richard Nixon cried the very same words on July 26, 1973, as reported by the Washington Post.

Trump’s squawk was directed toward a recent Post story that claims special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Donnie for obstruction of justice. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s squeeze, is now in the spotlight, too. But before Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who earlier this year wrote an especially harsh email about FBI Director James Comey — Don was singing Rosenstein’s praises.

“He’s highly respected, very good guy, very smart guy,” Mr. Trump said. That was then, this is now. Rod will soon have to recuse himself, just as Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself earlier. It doesn’t take much or long to slide to the top of Don’s Poop List.

Even more intriguing is that Don’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has hired his own attorney, as the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference progresses And Don just has added John Dowd, a veteran Washington, D.C. lawyer, to his outside legal team. In retrospect, Donald and his team of swamp dwellers are light years ahead of “Tricky Dicky,” in terms of f–k uping.” Tricky Dick and his burglars weren’t discovered until Nixon’s second four-year term before the public and Congress caught on. For Donald, it took less than 150 days.

Vice President Mike Pence has lawyered up, too, apparently to cover his butt from the ever increasing number of White House investigations triggered by his none-too-bright and non-law-abiding boss. It’s a danged smart move for Pence, since 13 special prosecution attorneys are now in the fray, Pence’s personal criminal defense lawyer is Richard Cullen, former United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Pence thus becomes the first prominent White House person to seemingly realize that his connection with The Donald could be dangerous to his freedom.

Many of those in close contact with Trump are said to be extremely nervous and searching for their own lawyers. The president’s private attorney, Marc E. Kasowitz, made a point of telling White House personnel that they do not need to hire their own lawyers. Think about it: The person hired by The Donald, to protect The Donald’s ass, tells you not to worry. Say, “Whhaaat, me worry.” All aides and volunteers are subject to being subpoenaed at any moment, and all are being told to save anything related to the investigations. Would you not be a nervous camper?

The Don, who just turned 71, can’t shed his mouthy, adolescent, playground bully traits on social media and twits himself and others into an endless string of bad-assed situations. From claiming that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration, to badmouthing judges who rule against him, to firing FBI Director Comey, to attacking the special prosecutor appointed to investigate him concerning ties with Russia, to obstruction charges, (all which he calls a “witch hunt.) Don’s less than adult-minded key strokes are likely to come back to bite him and others, in the ass. Anything The Don writes, becomes an official statement, part of his history, which can and has been, used to derail his agenda, such as his travel ban, quashed by justices he continues to insult. He’s too damned ignorant and thin of skin to stop, much to the horror of his advisers (others of us would hate to see the fun stop). Seemingly, everyone near him with an iota of intelligence wants him to shut the hell up and keep his thoughts and rages to himself. Lots of luck on that.

Big question is, how soon will he fire Mueller, the special prosecutor and a highly respected former FBI director? “Trump could order the special-counsel regulations repealed and then fire Mueller himself,” Neal Katyal wrote in the Washington Post. “Firing Mueller would be an insult to the Founding Fathers,” said Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel in the Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky investigations during the Clinton administration. Most experts agree that it would be plain “messy as hell” and “not smart.” It might even trigger a constitutional crisis.

So, given what we see and hear every day from The Don, wanna take a stab at which path he chooses? Don’t bet the ranch on your choice. Bets are at even odds as we go to press. The poop will hit the fan, but not deter The Donald. His yuge ass will be covered, shamelessly by the GOP Mafia Congress. Everyone that Napalm Don touches or has touched or who has hitched their dreams to him, are riding in the vortex of a flaming, hot, orange meteor. His “Impeach-o-Meter” numbers are growing stronger, daily.