Admitting one lie to draw attention from another

If anyone ever doubted Donald Trump was a damned liar, he just removed any such thought.

He’s a damned lying, nut case. There is no way to sugarcoat a turd.

After he fired former FBI Director James Comey on May 9, Trump tweeted, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Now, 41 days later, he stuns us, writing, “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking, and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea . . . whether there are ‘tapes’ of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, such recordings.”

When asked during a blacked-out press briefing today if Trump “regretted” making that threat, administration parrot Sarah Huckabee Sanders, replied simply, “No.”

If that answer doesn’t piss off any intelligent human!

Trump’s original outburst prompted the Senate Intelligence Committee to subpoena any tapes, hold public and private hearings with Comey — all at great expense to the taxpayer — and kept the nation in dramatic suspense.

Now, the most dishonest occupant the White House has ever seen admits that he is indeed a liar.

Some of Trunp’s defenders say he was “only playing with the media,” that he was “amused” by the reactions. NO, he was playing with the life and reputation of James Comey. He was threatening, not kidding.

Amusing? No damned way! Hog crap!

This toad is not only embarrassing the nation, but abusing the powers of the office and the oath he swore to, “uphold and defend the American Constitution.”

After promising the nation and the world that he was going to give us the greatest, cheapest, best healthcare ever seen on the face of the earth, he’s about to try to foist off a piece of dung that he admits “needs negotiations.”

This piece of legislative crap that Republican senators are putting forth would promote deep cuts to Medicaid, which Trump promised his voting base he would NOT touch. That the Republican healthcare plan would be disastrous to unknown millions of Americans is an understatement.

Congressional Republicans are about to go back home to face their constituents and try to defend their actions. Hopefully, they will have to stand before hundreds of irate citizens.

How much longer will this Republican Congress make Americans suffer not only a buffoon in the Oval Office, but also a demented liar?

The 25th Amendment needs to be given serious examination.