The fall of Fairness and the loss of Balance

It was noted in the last few days that there’s something different about Fox News.

If this turns out to be “fake news,” then I will accept that fact, but as I never, ever watch Fox News, I can only accept the stories as they appear.

How many of us have long rolled our eyes at the Rupert Murdoch-Roger Ailes enterprise’s holier-than-thou proclamation?

This “news” organization was/is proud to be a subsidiary of the Republican Party, and long before “fake news” became a thing it was Fox’s thing.

Roger Ailes always said that if his network proclaimed that it was delivering right-wing news, that would never work. So they delivered right-wing news and denied they were doing anything of the kind. As a matter of fact, they still are delivering right-wing news, and if you hear that they’re not, then that is “fake news” indeed.

But Ailes’ plan worked, and Fox News, until recently had the largest ratings in the cable news field. It never seemed to make a difference that Fox viewers, when surveyed, were found less well-informed than watchers of other networks.

It never seemed to work out that Fox’s viewership, indisputably older than the viewership of other networks, would begin to die off. We were led to believe that things would eventually level out. But that never happened.

Fox’s mission has always been to be to scare old white people. That certainly worked for them.

So what eventually brought them down? This being America, it might surprise you to know that it was sex. Or rather, sexual harassment. Roger Ailes built himself an Animal House, where the boys were of a belief that the legions of hot anchors and pundits (mostly blonde, as if it matters) were there for the guys’ enjoyment. And that included Ailes himself.

It’s been an interesting year in America.

Having grown up in a time when Democrats were accused of planning to see the nation into the hands of the Russians, it is now interesting to see The Current President (TCP) and many in his Republican Party accused of climbing into Vladimir Putin’s bed in order to cement their hold on power.

It has been interesting as well to see Democrats — so often accused of being godless, sex-crazed degenerates — watching Fox News’ implosion in a flurry of loofahs and anonymous hotel rooms.

In the end, it wasn’t until advertisers took note of the proliferation of sexual harassment lawsuits at Fox that things began to change. I’ll take that, even belatedly.