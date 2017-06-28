Another foul stench as Republicans roll out of town

Suffering a major loss of face (I will resist comparing his face to a weasel or hemorrhoid), Sen. Mitch McConnell and his Party of Death had to abandon their promised Obamacare reform bill before the July 4th break.

Donnie T. has to be an unhappy reneger. But heck, it’s not the first time, is it? He’ll need several rounds of golf to get the anger assuaged. Pity that ball.

Don pledged to demand a repeal on Day One — even if it took a special session of Congress to make it happen. He pledged on numerous occasions (68 times by early March) to repeal it “immediately.” Been almost six months, liar.

Mitch just couldn’t sell his sugarcoated piece of dung even to his own constituents. No keg party in the Capitol this time for the boys of the back room. Sorry, no girls were allowed at the first one, because what do they know about health care?

The Party of Death has to go home empty promised, again. Millions of Americans have a bit longer to get that disease that can keep them on the health care rolls.

But the Party of Death is just taking a holiday, so don’t relax!

For weeks, Party of Death members in the Senate have had perpetual smiles on their putrid, demonic faces. Reminds me of the words from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s song, “That Smell.”

“Ooooh that smell/Can’t you smell that smell/Ooooh that smell/The smell of death surrounds you.”

Speaking of smells, sending out Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, to flack for the bill is a sure sign that things are in the toilet. She said on ABC News that Republicans were not in fact cutting funding for the government-run insurance program for the poor. “We don’t see them as cuts,” she said.

What the hell does that make them, alternative reality?

The boys of the GOP Party of Death have preached the imminent implosion of Obamacare for seven years now. This piece of crap is the best you can give us? We fart in your general direction.

Remind us again, Donnie, about that best, cheapest damned health care plan in the world that you promised voters. It was all just smoke up our asses wasn’t it?

“Ooooh that smell/Can’t you smell that smell/Ooooh that smell/The smell of death surrounds you.”

The GOP sucks. Just making America hate again.

Bonus financial tip for the day: Invest now in any stock related to death.