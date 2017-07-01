Donnie and the Republicans have failed. It’s time they took an honorable out.

In any civilized country, when leaders fail to deliver on political promises, there is a vote of no confidence and the bastards are turned out of office.

Even better, said failures in one country might whip out a dagger and disembowel themselves, or, at least, resign in disgrace. Hell, even the horrific leaders of the Third Reich had enough decency at the end to blow their own brains out or take poison.

The Donald, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell . . . in fact, the entire Republican Congress, (the Party of Death), promised they would gut Obamacare on January 20. They failed to live up to that promise, and I want retribution, now!

Donnie promised us on 68 separate occasions that immediately upon the demise of Obamacare, we would get the cheapest, most wonderful healthcare policy in the whole damned world. Except for maybe Australia, which he admitted is far better than anything Congress can provide us.

All talk, no walk, no action, from The Donald and company. My dander is up, and I want satisfaction!

Now that all of the above named leaders (loosely applied) have publicly failed, we should force them to gather in front of the White House, and in a televised ceremony, resign or put themselves out of our misery. Many would volunteer to hold their swords. Hell, I’d fight my way up front to help Mitch sharpen his.

This Republican Congress has had seven years to dream up something better to replace Obamacare. Just a few days ago, after a double secret “brainstorming session” that lasted for days, Republican dunces in the Senate joyfully presented voters with a roundly, soundly trounced, piece-of-dung proposal. This august group of “men only” participants (No women allowed, because what can they contribute to the superior knowledge of these clowns?) had promised the holy grail of healthcare legislation by July 3rd.

The best they could offer denies health insurance to millions more Americans. Cruel doesn’t begin to describe it. I’m really getting ticked off now!

Remember the term, “Death Panel?” I do.

In August 2009, Sarah Palin wrote, “Seniors and the disabled will have to stand in front of Obama’s ‘death panel’ so his bureaucrats can decide, based on a subjective judgment of their ‘level of productivity in society,’ whether they are worthy of health care.”

Well that was untrue, but apparently this GOP Congress heeded Sarah’s call and even doubled down on it to create this vulgar document being foisted upon the American people. It would be a death sentence without benefit the benefit of a death panel for untold thousands of Americans currently covered by Obamacare, Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security disability.

The entire world gasped and erupted into laughter at the “uncovered secret document.” The thing went over like a bloody finger in the punch bowl.

Even “Party of Death,” members in the Senate said they’d never vote for it, leaving a shamefaced McConnell no choice but to publicly withdraw it and head out of town. But amazingly, some members said they wouldn’t support the bill because it doesn’t reduce services and benefits deeply enough! Unbelievable!

The question now is, how hot will be July 4th be for congressional Republicans? I’d love to help a few of these jackasses light the fuses on their pyrotechnics.

Roman candles are my favorite to bounce off politicians.