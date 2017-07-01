What if Kellyanne was right about spying through the microwave?

This whole on-camera, off-camera, audio-only, no pens or notebooks thing with daily news briefings at the White House is beyond old. It’s a real problem. Donald Trump, I’m sorry I meant Steve Bannon, is forging ahead with efforts to subvert the free press and work without scrutiny of or approval by the public. All we know is we’re getting tired of CNN’s Jim Acosta spending five minutes telling us about why they don’t have a story.

Journalists, the banner-carriers of America and Democracy, stand ready to meet this new threat. Well, some of them. It’s helpful to know a few things about journalists: One, they would rather be Jon Stewart than Walter Cronkite, and two, would sell their mother down the river for a sake of a good story. And they always could have covered a story better than the other guy. We have said this many, many times and it was true, but we digress..

This conversation took place yesterday among reporters and hacks in back-room barrooms, corporate cubicles and the lobby of Trump Tower, where all journos hang out, otherwise known as Twitter. Some of it is helpful, and some of it…let’s just say their work should be so creative. The names have been withheld because, that’s what we do in the age of Trump.