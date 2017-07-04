Behold the oath breakers

Today as we celebrate the birth of our nation, it must be noted that since the beginning of this month, Donald J. Trump has launched 20 tweets, at least nine of which have taken direct aim at the “FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA.”

A little over six interminable months ago, Trump raised his right hand, having placed his left on a Holy Bible, and affirmed, in full view of millions Americans and in accordance with the United States Constitution:

”I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Freedom of the press in the United States is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. This amendment is generally understood to prevent the government from interfering with the distribution of information and opinions.

Donald J. is violating his oath of office, virtually every single day since having occupied the White House Oval Office.

An NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Monday found that 70 percent of Americans think the level of civility in Washington has declined since Trump was elected, including 65 percent of Republicans and 81 percent of Democrats. A paltry 6 percent of respondents say the discourse has improved.

Amazingly, the people who blather about their worship of the Second Amendment — the right to tote a gun, that weapon of mass destruction used most prominently in our land — have created a vile television advertisement that encourages NRA members to kill Americans and those institutions that dare criticize Donald J. Trump publicly.

Where is the public outrage from those members of Congress, who also swore to protect those constitutional amendments from being quashed?

We, the people, must ask ourselves, can freedom of the press and all those other words handwritten on parchment survive not only Donald J. Trump, but the United States Congress, all of whom swore an oath to God, and to us?