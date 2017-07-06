NRA overshoots decency in hate tape

The National Rifle Association’s 60-second “recruitment video” is urging gun owners to kill you, me and our families. A more frightening, vulgar 60 seconds have not been seen since the pro-Nazi or Civil Rights eras.

“They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again.”

Thus begins the vicious, dark, disgusting, National Rifle Association black and white ad rant. Featuring tough looking, sneering conservative commentator, Dana Loesch, it calls on members and future members to strike back using the “clenched fist of truth.”

Since the members are gun toters, the message seems to incite use of “deadly force.”

NRA spokeswoman Loesch paints a dark, stark picture of the nation’s political climate. Scenes whisk by using time-lapse photo techniques. Protesters fighting police while burning cars are featured in gritty black and white.

Many viewers are interpreting the ad as being designed to provoke fear or incite riots.

It’s an “us against them” message to the NRA’s disciples. Organization president Wayne LaPierre recently called “academic elites, political elites and media elites” America’s “greatest domestic threats.” And since the NRA is an organization that includes militant, semi-automatic assault weapons owners, the underlying message is to kill liberal Americans who speak out against their golden-haired idol, Donald Trump. They gave him a gun and loads of money for his campaign coffers.

According to the Washington Post, at least 3.3 million people have viewed the ad. Some of their reactions have not been positive. Messages on the NRA webpage containing threats to cancel or not to renew memberships are numerous.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Hey, ‪@NRA‬! I am a gun owner and I am appalled by that hate propaganda video you released. You are failing your members & the country.” Another, “All NRA members who are peace-loving: please leave this malfunctioning organization for the good of society.”

Of course, from the faithful, “all the NRA did was point out violence from the left. Sometimes the truth hurts.”

Loesch has been mostly unavailable except to say, to the New York Times, “I hardly think that condemning violence is inciting violence. I think the ad is very clear — there are excerpts from actual riots that are included in the ad, and that’s exactly what I’m addressing.” Really?

Obviously, she, Pete Brownell, Wayne LaPierre and the NRA board of directors, think many of us just rolled off a turnip truck from Mars.

Grant Stinchfield, hired mouthpiece from Irving, Texas, (go figure), defends the disgusting ad on the NRA home page. Owner of Kwick Kar wash, in Irving and a former television reporter, his piece is titled, “We don’t apologize for telling the truth.”

“You people openly call for the assassination of our president and then claim the NRA is inciting violence,” Grant lectures us.

Never mind that the election of a black president sent this same group into delirium tremens and spawned the greatest sale of guns and ammunition to private citizens in history. The run on guns and ammo lasted for almost eight years.

Eight years ago, the roles could have been reversed. The conservative right and NRA gave Americans images of President Barak Obama being hung and burned in effigy. They sowed fear and hate and more death threats to any modern president, ever!

It seems ironic that shortly after The Donald kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign with a $35,000-plus per person dinner at his own hotel, the ad made its public debut. Spooky? Coincidence?

Certainly, the NRA will never apologize for this piece of dung. Will it quietly withdraw the ad? Ha.

The NRA badly needs to be brought down. If it didn’t own the Republican-majority Congress, along with many Democrats, the group would have been investigated for threatening to assassinate a president eight years ago.

This culture of hate and violence needs quashing.