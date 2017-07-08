We have met the enemy and he is Trump

Dear The Donnie:

Indeed, there is a vile, daily attack upon not only western civilization, but democracy. For once you have spoken a truth, even if you had to go to Poland to do it.

It is you! And it is your political party, the Grand Old Party.

You should be IMPEACHED! NOW!

Donnie, you are a traitor to your nation. In any other civilized country, you’d have already been fired for all the things you’ve said, maybe tried and convicted of treason, too. If you aren’t insane, you certainly act so. You are an ignorant, vulgar, vile human being, incapable of common sense or decency.

During your election campaign and since occupying the Oval Office, you’ve found not one single, positive thing to say about this country. You don’t deserve to live here. You have embraced virtually every single disgusting, authoritative dictatorial head of state you’ve ever met and even those you haven’t met.

You are a dictator wanna-be. Your own staff fears your loose-cannon mentality. Your own country gives you the lowest job-approval ratings, ever. More than 50 percent of voters want to fast-track your impeachment.

You’ve insulted our valued allies. Very few of them trust you or your judgment, nor do they trust this county’s commitment to aid them if necessary. Any other nation would have had your big, ignorant ass packed on a plane, in irons, on the way back home. Recalled. Replaced.

As a citizen of our once world-respected nation, which you daily disrespect and defile, I call upon you to return immediately and resign. If not for the good of our country, for the protection of western civilization.