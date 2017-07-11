Work for Trump? Women staffers toss dignity out the door

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway, in fact both women, should resign from Donald Trump’s staff in protest of his continuing vulgar, vicious attacks on women.

Days ago, Trump tweeted: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore).” Moments later came, “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Not withstanding the fact that his words are vicious and untrue, his publicly publishing such an ignorant rant scored minuses across political lines. Most women were outraged.

Except for his press aide, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Ever The Donald’s goofy parrot, she defended the ass. “The president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence,” Sanders told reporters last week. “If anything, quite the contrary.”

She obviously didn’t see, or chose to conveniently forget, the many times he encouraged campaign groupies to attack — physically — protesters.

“He’ll fight fire with fire,” she said. “The things this show called him, not just him but numerous members of his staff, including myself and many others has been very deeply personal. So to turn and pretend like this approach is, you know, I guess it is kind of like living in the Twilight Zone,” she told Breitbart, an avid Donnie mouthpiece.

“There have been “an outrageous number of personal attacks” on Trump and his staff members on “Morning Joe,” she, straight faced, told a FixedNews interviewer. No backbone shown here, to protest Don’s “bleeding” attack.

And, of course Kellyanne Conway, another facts-challenged Trump shill who lacked the integrity to stand up against her demented boss’s seeming fixation on women and “bleeding.” She bowed to his feet, saying, “I endorse the president’s right to fight back when he is being mercilessly attacked and when the airwaves are filled with raw sewage about him and his fitness for office.”

There is a bill in the Senate now that would create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity, and it appears to be based on a loophole in the 25th Amendment that allows for the president to be removed from office if the vice president and either a majority of Trump’s Cabinet or a majority of Congress sign off on it, according to The Hill.

Don’s twitt added a few more lawmakers to the bill’s support. There’s still time for those Republican members, reported to be quietly condemning The Donald, to sign on. Maybe. Don’t bet the ranch on approval.

Unmercifully, the last six months have not been “in the Twilight Zone,” Sarah, but you and Kellyanne and the other women members of this demonic moron’s staff owe it to yourselves and your dignity to get the hell out, now.