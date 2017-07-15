Trump wouldn’t know ‘high quality’ if it walked up and kicked him in the ass

Dusk was falling on a chilly autumn evening when I heard a knock on the door. It was a neighbor, a man I knew just well enough to give a nod and a wave if I spotted him outside while driving past.

When I turned on the porch light and opened the door, he looked around furtively before blurting, “The FBI just left! They scared the hell out of my wife! They’re asking all kinds of questions about your son!”

Holy shit!

Although taken aback, I soon remembered that my son, a new sailor in the U.S. Navy, was learning to be a sonar operator and had told me he was being processed for a high-level security clearance. I was able to send my neighbor home happy, telling him that the G-men, apparently, had just been doing due diligence, making sure my son wasn’t some kind of Russian spy.

Ha ha!

After graduating, my son was assigned to the USS Nevada, SSBN-733, an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine operating with the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Following one of his months-long deployments, I flew out for a visit, and during one private father-and-son moment when the two of us were driving home with the pizzas, I asked him a few questions about his experiences. The conversation went something like this:

“So how deep does the sub go?”

“I can’t tell you, that’s classified.” “Well, where did you go?”

“We were in the Pacific Ocean, but beyond that I can’t tell you. Classified.” “How fast can it go?”

“Ummm, that’s classified, too.”

About 5 million people in the United States have a security clearance of some type, and most of them take that responsibility pretty damned seriously. My son, for example, wouldn’t even answer a few innocuous questions from his old man in the privacy of a speeding automobile.

Contrast that with Harvard-educated Jared Kushner, granted a top-level security clearance after lying about a sit-down with representatives of an adversarial foreign power — a meeting brokered by the president’s son — for the express purpose of throwing an election and subverting our democracy.

And now that the truth is out, Kushner still has that security clearance!

Meanwhile, the Commander in Chief has said this about his son-in-law:

“Jared is doing a great job for the country. I have total confidence in him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person.”

And after all this came to light thanks to those smoking-gun e-mails that dropped out of Donnie Junior’s pants, the Commander in Chief said this about his own darling boy:

“My son is a high-quality person.”

No, Mr. President, what you said is effed up, so let me spell it out for you. The only country Jared is doing a good job for is Russia. He is respected by virtually no one, and he’s working on programs that will likely put billions of dollars into your fat pockets and no one else’s. In addition, and perhaps most importantly, he is a very bad person.

As for Junior’s “high quality,” your opinion disgusts and offends me.

While my boy was risking his life under tons of seawater while serving his country during numerous deployments, yours were actively working with the Russians to destroy America from within. And let’s not forget that YOU divulged classified information to the Russians during a meeting in the Oval Office, then revealed to Philippines strongman Rodrigo Duterte the location of a U.S. Navy submarine that was operating in waters off the Korean Peninsula.

My son is now out of the Navy, and while I’m proud of his service, I’m also happy that he’s no longer cruising deep waters in a doomsday machine with enough firepower to end all life on earth . . . and with Donald Trump holding the nuclear codes.

You and yours represent a clear and present danger to our country, Mr. Trump, and to the entire world. You cannot be trusted . . . not with anything.

In another age and place, your high-quality boys, Jared and Junior, would have been hung, drawn and quartered. And for you — I guess a reigning sovereign does have some privileges — an ax and a stump would await.