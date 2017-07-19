Crime runs in the family, and that’s certainly true of Trump

When Donald Trump Jr. walked into that June 9, 2016 meeting with Russian representatives in Trump Tower to “get dirt” on Hillary Clinton, he was no innocent adolescent, he was a 39-year-old man.

He wasn’t “a high-quality person,” nor “a wonderful young man,” as his father described him recently in his blind defense. He was an unscrupulous creep, hoping to get his father elected with the help of America’s most bitter enemy.

He was a Trump, through and through, no scruples, no ethics, no morals, no sense of right or wrong. He was his father and his grandfather Fred, a racist New York housing developer who refused to rent to blacks and bilked the government out of millions of dollars. He was on a Trump family mission, get as much dirt on the opponent as possible in order to win, regardless of how or at what cost.

To recap the collusion, Junior received an e-mail on June 3, 2016 from Rob Goldstone, a British public relations man, saying:

“The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump — helped along by Aras and Emin.”

Junior’s reply:

“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

Junior is no naive kid off the street. If you buy into that, I have some seaside property in New Mexico to sell you. This is plainly stolen information being offered by Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

An honest, patriotic American would have informed the FBI immediately. After receiving the invitation on June 3, it was six days until the meeting was held in Trump Tower. The FBI would have had plenty of time to set up a sting operation if Junior had made a simple, right-thing-to-do phone call. That would have been proper, ethical. But those are qualities that are alien to both Junior and his dad, so he “took the meeting,” as the president stated.

He also took along some friends — brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, his father’s “campaign boss” — neither of whom saw any need to report the meeting.

No, Don Jr. is just as crooked and as big a liar and cheat as The Donald.

Trump Jr. denied participating in any campaign-related meetings with Russian nationals when he was interviewed by The New York Times in March 2017:

“Did I meet with people that were Russian? I’m sure, I’m sure I did,” he said. “But none that were set up. None that I can think of at the moment. And certainly none that I was representing the campaign in any way, shape or form.”

He was 15 in 1993 when his father had a very, very public adulterous affair with Marla Maples. He was livid, telling a Vanity Fair reporter, “You don’t love us, you don’t even love yourself. You just love your money.” He didn’t speak to his father for a year, spending two years in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, partying and bartending. Forgiving and forgetting, he joined the Trump business in 2001.

Described as “a brash, confident son of a wealthy man,” who “came off like a street fighter,” Junior soon became the apple of The Donald’s eye. In other words, they were one.

News of Junior’s meeting with the Russian lawyer dropped into the laps of New York Times reporters as if from heaven. After contacting him and saying they were going to print the story, Don Junior unleashed a series of tweets on July 11:

“To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016.

“The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thought was Political Opposition Research.”

Sure, kid.

But then the numbers started changing, because we were told there weren’t just three or four or five in the room. Suddenly there were eight, including an ex-Russian spy and an interpreter. Junior couldn’t even be truthful about that.

Regardless of whether any information was received, the mere fact that this piece of dung and his friends attempted to deal with members of a foreign government in order to cheat for his father is traitorous. The intent was there as shown by his own public confession. The participants of this foul meeting deserve prison time and loss of voting rights.

Donald Trump Jr. showed the world what kind of man he is — a disgusting piece of traitorous manhood –who deserves to be punished as surely as the earth spins.

His failing father can now look at his own son and see one of the crooked voters that he so publicly loathes. The Donald is the most reviled occupier of the Oval Office with the lowest approval rating in our history.

And for this, Junior risked his future. Sad.