As an old-time newspaper guy, I have a habit of wanting to check facts, because even though every word out of Donald J. Trump’s mouth has been a lie so far, I can’t help thinking that maybe this time he’s telling the truth.
So when Trump told New Jersey golfing buddies recently that one reason he golfs so frequently at his exclusive resorts is because the White House “is a real dump,” I just had to check it out.
I’ll admit that it’s been a few years since I visited the White House — I believe Ronald Reagan was still president when I took the tour with my family — but it’s hard to imagine that in the interim, the place that’s been described as our Presidential Palace has gone that far downhill.
As a taxpayer, I have an interest in seeing that my investment is being cared for properly, and as an American citizen, I want to be sure my country is putting its best foot forward for visiting dignitaries, especially those of the Russian persuasion.
So walk with me as together we take a Google Gander at what the 45th president calls a dump:
The Blue Room
Lincoln’s Bedroom
The Yellow Oval Room
The Cross Hall
The Red Room
The East Room
The State Dining Room
The Queen’s Bedroom
Of course I’m just having a little fun. The White House does indeed look slightly better than the place where I’m forced to live, The Shinbone Star paying what it does.
But what’s really not funny is that here’s a guy who, through bald-faced lies and subterfuge, has painted himself as the champion of the common man, yet now says our nation’s foremost residence ain’t good enough for him. In fact, according to Trump, it’s “a real dump.”
If I had an ounce of faith that the people who elected this jerk to lift them out of poverty could manage a single moment of clarity, maybe they’d finally wake up, look around and realize that . . .
This is a dump
This, most definitely, is NOT
8 thoughts on “Trump takes a dump on us all”
My man, I love it. May I reblog?
Be my guest, thanks!
Reblogged this on QUEST:THE HOME STRETCH and commented:
Read it and weep….and laugh your butt off.
He is a low class jackass. He does not appreciate the historical significance of what he’s doing. Or where he is. I would expect him to talk nonsense like this. There are other words I’d like to say, but I’m gonna try not to. I promised my mom I would not swear is much. Fuck it. Fuck trump And fuck everybody around him. They’re all complicit.
Reblogged this on It Is What It Is and commented:
Excellent post! Thanks for sharing your thoughts and this information … there’s white trash in the White House!!
Great piece and timely. Trumpf, as we know, has no appreciation for history and zero class.
Great post and last pic is a scream !
thanks for the WH tour! … AND the only the thing that’s a dump about it is it’s main occupant…
