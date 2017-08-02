Trump takes a dump on us all

As an old-time newspaper guy, I have a habit of wanting to check facts, because even though every word out of Donald J. Trump’s mouth has been a lie so far, I can’t help thinking that maybe this time he’s telling the truth.

So when Trump told New Jersey golfing buddies recently that one reason he golfs so frequently at his exclusive resorts is because the White House “is a real dump,” I just had to check it out.

I’ll admit that it’s been a few years since I visited the White House — I believe Ronald Reagan was still president when I took the tour with my family — but it’s hard to imagine that in the interim, the place that’s been described as our Presidential Palace has gone that far downhill.

As a taxpayer, I have an interest in seeing that my investment is being cared for properly, and as an American citizen, I want to be sure my country is putting its best foot forward for visiting dignitaries, especially those of the Russian persuasion.

So walk with me as together we take a Google Gander at what the 45th president calls a dump:

The Blue Room

Lincoln’s Bedroom

The Yellow Oval Room

The Cross Hall

The Red Room

The East Room

The State Dining Room

The Queen’s Bedroom

Of course I’m just having a little fun. The White House does indeed look slightly better than the place where I’m forced to live, The Shinbone Star paying what it does.

But what’s really not funny is that here’s a guy who, through bald-faced lies and subterfuge, has painted himself as the champion of the common man, yet now says our nation’s foremost residence ain’t good enough for him. In fact, according to Trump, it’s “a real dump.”

If I had an ounce of faith that the people who elected this jerk to lift them out of poverty could manage a single moment of clarity, maybe they’d finally wake up, look around and realize that . . .

This is a dump

This, most definitely, is NOT