Donald Trump is a damned nutcase. He’s threatening a nuclear war, or worse, with North Korea.

North Korea has threatened to make the U.S. “pay the price for its crime . . . thousands of times,” referring to America’s role in drafting the new UN sanctions resolution over its continued nuclear tests.

Trump countered by telling North Korea that its “threats will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The president’s Chief of Staff, John Kelly, a former Marine general, has to be pissing both legs. If he didn’t know about this incredibly ignorant threat beforehand, or even if he knew about it and approved, he should resign immediately.

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Curiously, Don had just been briefed on opioids use before making that sterling statement.

The 45th president is not much of a history buff — except for his (NOT) “massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College.” I guess he’s forgotten about those two atomic bombs dropped in Japan to end World War II. They were pretty spectacular. Biggest EVER. Yuge.

Donald is no longer funny or off the wall, he’s flat damned nuts. That’s no surprise to some of us, but stop to consider that in this case, he’s not even the only nut on the tree. Kim Jong-un is the “junkyard dog.” He’s killed his relatives to be where he is today. Donald Trump is a pussycat by comparison.

Members of the Republican Congress have to be crapping boulders. If they aren’t on the way back to Washington, they should be. Paul and Mitch best be on the phone.

In Japan, people are conducting nuclear attacks drills. No shit.

We no longer live in a “Cold War.” It’s now a “Hot Headed War” world.

Two world leaders, one with a funny haircut, one with tiny fingers twitching to trigger “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” sitting a heartbeat away from nuclear war buttons.

Just over a year ago, Joe Scarborough said something profoundly frightening about Donald Trump. In a private conversation with a foreign policy expert, Scarborough reported, “Trump asked — repeatedly — why we have nuclear weapons if we don’t use them.”

In 2008, Dick Cheney said on Fox News about his boss G.W. Bush, “The president is always accompanied by a military aide carrying a briefcase, called the “nuclear football,” which allows the president to launch nuclear weapons. The president can launch at whomever, whenever.

Where’s the nuclear football now? In Trump’s golf bag? Nuclear holocaust launched from the 18th fairway in New Jersey?

Cheney went on to tell Fox, “He (G.W. Bush) could launch a kind of devastating attack the world’s never seen. He doesn’t have to check with anybody. He doesn’t have to call the Congress. He doesn’t have to check with the courts. He has that authority because of the nature of the world we live in.”

Ready for this? The secretary of defense is required to verify the president’s order to launch. But he or she doesn’t have veto power. If the president orders a nuclear launch, the secretary is legally obligated to do it. He or she could theoretically choose to resign rather than carry out the order, but then it would fall to the secretary’s second-in-command to order the strike.

By then, bye-bye 70 or 80 million people. Sobering.

Remember the movie “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb?” You might want to find it on the world wide web and update yourself.

Sadly, 76 percent of the people don’t believe anything Donald Dfrump says. We all better hope they’re right, and that this is just a case of his alligator mouth overloading his hummingbird ass.