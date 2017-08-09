Why worry about leaks when the biggest leaker is Trump?

When the Oval Office occupant repeats classified military information concerning North Korea to millions of social media readers, shouldn’t he be prosecuted?

If we believe grits-mouthed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the answer should be a resounding YES! He is on public record, threatening to prosecute leakers. “No government can be effective when its members cannot speak in confidence” with other government leaders, Sessions said, last week, referring specifically to the bombshell leak a day earlier of President Trump’s telephone conversations with foreign leaders from Mexico and Australia.

“The department will not hesitate to bring lawful and appropriate criminal charges against those who abuse the nation’s trust,” he bragged.

Meanwhile The Donald, tiny fingers all atwitter on his smartphone’s keypad, yesterday retweeted a Fox News story claiming U.S. satellites had detected North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to a patrol boat.

That smell is The Donald’s blood boiling.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was aghast that the information in the classified report was leaked.

“I can’t talk about anything that’s classified and if that’s in the newspaper that’s a shame,” Haley said Tuesday on “Fox and Friends.” The story cites two anonymous sources and now a known source, Donald J. Trump.

“After many years of LEAKS going on in Washington, it is great to see the A.G. taking action!” Trump tweeted. “For National Security, the tougher the better!” he tweeted over the weekend.

With new polls showing that 76% of Americans don’t trust anything coming out of The Donald’s mouth, and with only diehard Republicans still thinking he is doing a credible job, belief in his ability to handle the North Korean situation is in the shitter.

Bottom line: Why would The Donald do this? What part, if any, did Chief of Staff John Kelly have in the process? And if he was okay with the idea, that’s a huge problem. And, if not, it’s still a huge problem!

There are, obviously, no “checks and balances” on this Mad “Make America Paranoid Again” Hatter.

Reining in The Donald seems not be an option, and Kelly apparently is useless as tits on a boar hog.

This GOP Congress isn’t about to act. No guts, no glory.

Therefore, we’re screwed . . .

. . . unless, all that heat and humidity on the golf course causes The Occupant to stroke out on the back nine.