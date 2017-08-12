Written by Glenn RedusAugust 12, 2017 CHARLOTTESVILLE OUR NATIONAL SHAME A black police officer in Charlottesville, Va., protects the rights of the KKK, Nazis and Confederate nutbags, all unleashed by the election of Donald J. Trump and his supporters who wanted to “Make America Great Again.” — PHOTO VIA UBADAH SABBAGH Advertisements Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related 8 thoughts on “CHARLOTTESVILLE” I can’t imagine being in his position right then. That had to be a damned hard day. Hugs to those on the blue line, especially when they’re stuck protecting douches. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Amen LikeLike Reply Thomas Jefferson would have been appalled by the idiots in the KKK. He wanted to free all the slaves in the declaration for pete’s sake. LikeLike Reply I think the Nazis, and that our president has put white supremecists into power, is a national shame, but this officer is not. But I get the gist. LikeLike Reply Interesting, I never thought the words and photo could be misconstrued in that way, but I suppose it could be. LikeLike Reply I guess a photo of all the white supremicist guys with tiki torches, or the car that was used to attack counter protestors, or Nazis attacking would be more clear to me. Although I get it is a shame that an African-American officer in particular would have to defend their rights to have a protest, given the history of slavery and white supremacy violence in our nation’s history. But to me, he’s a hero because he’s in that role. Sorry for typos, I’m on my cell phone. LikeLike He’s defending Americans’ right to protests, even if the viewpoint is vile. Because even though it is hard to acknowledge, even these white supremacists have that right. But they don’t have the right to be violent. LikeLike Reply Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum.. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
8 thoughts on “CHARLOTTESVILLE”
I can’t imagine being in his position right then. That had to be a damned hard day. Hugs to those on the blue line, especially when they’re stuck protecting douches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
LikeLike
Thomas Jefferson would have been appalled by the idiots in the KKK. He wanted to free all the slaves in the declaration for pete’s sake.
LikeLike
I think the Nazis, and that our president has put white supremecists into power, is a national shame, but this officer is not. But I get the gist.
LikeLike
Interesting, I never thought the words and photo could be misconstrued in that way, but I suppose it could be.
LikeLike
I guess a photo of all the white supremicist guys with tiki torches, or the car that was used to attack counter protestors, or Nazis attacking would be more clear to me. Although I get it is a shame that an African-American officer in particular would have to defend their rights to have a protest, given the history of slavery and white supremacy violence in our nation’s history. But to me, he’s a hero because he’s in that role. Sorry for typos, I’m on my cell phone.
LikeLike
He’s defending Americans’ right to protests, even if the viewpoint is vile. Because even though it is hard to acknowledge, even these white supremacists have that right. But they don’t have the right to be violent.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike