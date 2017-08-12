Written by Glenn Redus

CHARLOTTESVILLE

OUR NATIONAL SHAME

A black police officer in Charlottesville, Va., protects the rights of the KKK, Nazis and Confederate nutbags, all unleashed by the election of Donald J. Trump and his supporters who wanted to “Make America Great Again.” — PHOTO VIA UBADAH SABBAGH
Advertisements

8 thoughts on “CHARLOTTESVILLE

  3. I think the Nazis, and that our president has put white supremecists into power, is a national shame, but this officer is not. But I get the gist.

    Like

    Reply

      1. I guess a photo of all the white supremicist guys with tiki torches, or the car that was used to attack counter protestors, or Nazis attacking would be more clear to me. Although I get it is a shame that an African-American officer in particular would have to defend their rights to have a protest, given the history of slavery and white supremacy violence in our nation’s history. But to me, he’s a hero because he’s in that role. Sorry for typos, I’m on my cell phone.

        Like

  4. He’s defending Americans’ right to protests, even if the viewpoint is vile. Because even though it is hard to acknowledge, even these white supremacists have that right. But they don’t have the right to be violent.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s