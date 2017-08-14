Trumplandia: Aug. 7 — Aug. 14, 2017

VACATION EDITION!!!

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME: Gallup Poll: 37 percent

Rasmussen Poll: 45 percent — up from 39 percent

Welcome to Trumplandia

So just like the President, we start it all with little Tweet like this:

Vacation All We Ever Wanted?

The week of our Trump – Aug 7, 2017 — This week President Trump embarked on a 17-day vacation and, quite frankly, we couldn’t be happier. It was just what the nation needed and what the doctor ordered — a much needed break.

Not!

Termed a “working vacation” by the president, the trip to New Jersey began as a way to implement a host of ordered repairs to the White House air conditioning and heating system, but soon after became bombastic.

We all know the Leader of the Free World loves to work, and even works through all that golf that he plays, but with the same work principle that allowed the POTUS to entertain the Chinese President and his wife at his other resort, Mar-a-Largo, and at the same time send missiles into Syria, he brought us a new surprise of atomic proportions on Aug. 8, when he threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The comment came as The Donald was preparing to address a way to help junkies caught up in the “Opiod (sic) Epidemic,” and was said to be improvised during press conference held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Talking sassier than Harry Truman, who to date is the only person to literally drop hellfire on people, Donnie warned the Rogue Nation that it “best not” shoot off any more intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons as this would be construed as an open threat to America.

Trump’s sabre rattling alarmed members of his party, who questioned the need to use such rhetoric. Team Trump said they were just talking to North Korea in a language it could understand.

The tough talk prompted more “member measuring” from the Hermit Empire’s leader, who later set his sights on Guam, an official territory of the United States.

Admittedly off the cuff, Trump’s bellicose threat came after U.S. intelligence analysts (yeah the same ones he didn’t believe when it came to his possible ties to Russia) said North Korea had produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, and after a UN Security Council vote for additional sanctions on Pyongyang a day before.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called Trump’s threats “a load of nonsense,” and immediately announced plans to not only test missiles, but study what a test would look like while using waters off the coast of Guam for his target range.

The Orange Master of the Double Down said perhaps North Korea had gotten off light and should have been threatened with tougher talk. Soon, terms like “locked and loaded” were describing our nuclear arsenal, and war games with South Korea were under way.

Trump later called Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo to tamp down any fears of obliteration and assure him he had nothing to worry about except for increased fame. Donnie even joked that Guam residents would experience — big, big, big growth in its tourist industry . . . if they aren’t annihilated first.

The feel-good mood lasted all week.

As of yesterday, Guam’s Office of Civil Defense had started handing out flyers instructing residents how to prepare for missile attacks. Entitled: “Preparing for an Imminent Missile Threat,” the handy booklet instructed how to take cover in concrete shelters and suggested the use of “lots of soap and water” to remove that pesky radioactive stain.

Aaah, the price of fame.

Candy-Colored Clown

It was reported by MSNBC on Aug. 9 that President Trump had taken a break from discrediting the character of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump surprised everyone by disclosing through his attorney, John Dowd, Esq., that he in fact had been sending Mueller almost inappropriate “that-a-boy” messages, voicing his appreciation for his work.

Since Mueller was named special counsel, Trump has attacked him in the press almost daily regarding his political affiliations and the witch he was hunting in the Russian meddling probe.

In late July, Mueller ordered the raid of Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort’s home, replete with a “no knock” search warrant.

This week, we learned Trump had, yes, publicly denounced Mueller, but in private was sending “private communications.”

When I first heard Trump had been sending Mueller pleasantries, I immediately thought of the early ’60s Ketty Lester classic featured in the David Lynch cult classic Blue Velvet – “Love letters Straight from The Heart.”

While the words of the song seemed to apply, it was another scene from the classic that was more appropriate for Trump and his correspondences to Mueller. In the scene, bad guy Frank Booth, played by Dennis Hopper, kidnaps the main character, Kyle MacLachlan, and along with his squad of goons, roughs up the amateur sleuth to the haunting Roy Orbison song — “In Dreams.”

In the scene, Hopper described what it meant to receive one of his “love letters.”

“Do you know what a love letter is?” he asked his co-star after his goons roughed him up and Hopper kissed him like a drunken ape. “It’s a bullet from a gun. If you receive a love letter from me you’re f*#ked forever!”

It’s with that twisted logic that I believe comes any Trump correspondences to Mueller.

It wasn’t the pleasant exchange described by spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders. It was instead a warning shot, across the bow, like used to customary in naval warfare. That kind of message serves as a warning for the former Bush FBI director, letting him know “he best” watch his back.

Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News

Like an orange tinted Evillene from the Broadway musical “The Wiz,” The Donald not only screens his news and consumes a strict diet of Fox News and the One American News Network (OAN), but VICE News reported this week that POTUS #45 also gets a “propaganda document,” twice a day from his press staff.

Prepared at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, the 20-25 page packet is said to contain: screenshots of positive cable news scrawling headlines (chyrons); admiring tweets, transcripts of fawning TV interviews, praise heavy news stories and sometimes just pictures of Trump on the boob tube “looking powerful.”

White House staffers are said to refer to the briefings as “the propaganda document.”

Prep is said to begin at 6 a.m. with the monitoring of CNN, MSNBC and Fox News and scouring the internet and newspapers every 30 minutes. The news is then uploaded to the White House Communications Office, along with e-mails, tweets, news stories, interview transcripts and chyron screenshots.

When positive news is lacking, staffers ask the Republican National Committee to provide them with flattering photos of Trump. White House officials say the idea was hatched by former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and spokesman Sean Spicer.

Since their departure, prep on the packet has reportedly dropped off.

In a related story, former CNN staffer Kayleigh McEnany jumped from the “Fake News Network “ to serve as anchor of the pro-Trump “News of the Week,” his Twitter based news network.

Broadcast from Trump Tower, McEnany reports in front of a Trump/Pence backdrop and touts the content as “the real news.” According to the Official Team Trump Twitter page, “the news service” will continue to promote real news about how @POTUS is continuing to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain.

In a possibly related matter, CNN or “FNN” as it has been dubbed by the prez, severed ties with long time Republican icon Jeffrey Lord after the pro-Trump talking head, tweeted the Nazi phrase, “Sieg Heil” at a liberal activist Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America.

The comment came after Lord penned a column for his day job at The American Spectator that questioned a boycott Carusone planned against Fox television host Sean Hannity. Lord said Carusone was playing a “fascist game.”

Lord, who had been with the network formally since 2015, was a former staffer for Ronald Reagan. He said the insulting quote was misunderstood and mocking facists, not acting like one.

Earlier that week he was shouted down by fellow conservative Anna Navarro for his continued support of Trump and the administration’s continued efforts to keep immigrants out of the country.

Lord’s contract with CNN was set to expire at the end of the year.

New Meaning to T-Paper

Selling for $12 a roll, a company called Toilet Tweets was selling toilet paper on Amazon.com that features POTUS’ most famous Tweets.

The New York Daily News reported on Aug. 7 that the twitty rolls of paper sold out almost as fast as they were printed and are currently unavailable. The online giant still has plenty of other Trump toilet paper, emblazoned with various images of the former reality television star.

The sold out rolls featured Tweets from before Trump took the White House.

It should be noted that Trump has been critical of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos over his ownership of the Washington Post and what he said may be a “no-tax monopoly” over at the online retailer.

Boy the Way Glen Miller Played . . .

Television producer extraordinaire Norman Lear recently posted a jab seemingly at Trump and spokesman Stephen Miller, who promoted a new Administration immigration plan that seeks to restrict immigrants who do not speak English or possess a professional skill.

Miller and CNN reporter Jim Acosta argued during a press conference earlier this month. Things got hotter and heavier when Acosta pointed out the irony of extoling such a policy in a country where the Statue of Liberty beckons “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.”

Miller rightfully pointed out that the poem on the base of Lady Liberty was affixed to the French gift after it was assembled in Hudson River harbor.

Lear, who is not a fan of POTUS #45, could not miss the irony in Trump’s immigration stance, which seems to harken back to America’s past. Lear later sent out a, Aug. 4 Tweet that asked: “Remind you of anyone?”

The clip affixed to the Tweet showed Lear’s fictional character Archie Bunker on one of his bigoted rants about America and who is invited into citizenship. “Your poor, your deadbeats, your filthy.” Actor Carroll O’Connor mused in the clip.

Hmmm — does kind of remind me of someone.