The United States has a big problem and that problem is the extraordinary amount of angry white people. What are they angry about? I’m not even gonna talk much about Charlottesville because why should I analyze what should be obvious?
America has a problem around all things racial, and that problem is white people.
Now the first thing some of you knee-jerk progressives are gonna do is recoil in horror; “How could you say such a thing? Are you accusing all white people of being racists?”
And therein lies the problem.
No, I said America’s racial problem is a white problem.
At this point the conversation will go one of three ways:
- One is total denial, “I can tell you for a fact I’m the last person you can call a racist!”
Um, I didn’t call you a racist, I said America’s racial problem is a white problem.
- Another way the conversation goes is, “Well, what should we do?”
I don’t know! I’m not the one with the problem!
- And then there’s this, “Here’s what I/we are doing and why . . .”
Those are the people who are going to preserve this imperfect union as they strive for a more perfect one.
This is my first, but I hope not last, contribution to The Shinbone Star. I don’t have the answer to everything, so I hope I can at least ask the right questions.
One thing I will say about last weekend’s inevitability in Charlottesville is that it’s been a long time coming, but nothing decent will come from this if America won’t grok this:
Neo-nazis: “Purge the soil of filth, Hitler is not bad!”
* * *
Black Lives Matter: “The state should kill fewer black people!”
If you think both are the same, then you have a problem.
One thought on “America’s Original Sin”
Thank you! I have been shell-shocked, and embarrassed as a white person. You can smell the trouble brewing and this can only go one of two ways. I can only hope it goes the right way–not the ‘white’ way.
