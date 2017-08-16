America’s Original Sin

The United States has a big problem and that problem is the extraordinary amount of angry white people. What are they angry about? I’m not even gonna talk much about Charlottesville because why should I analyze what should be obvious?

America has a problem around all things racial, and that problem is white people.

Now the first thing some of you knee-jerk progressives are gonna do is recoil in horror; “How could you say such a thing? Are you accusing all white people of being racists?”

And therein lies the problem.

No, I said America’s racial problem is a white problem.

At this point the conversation will go one of three ways:

One is total denial, “I can tell you for a fact I’m the last person you can call a racist!”

Um, I didn’t call you a racist, I said America’s racial problem is a white problem. Another way the conversation goes is, “Well, what should we do?”

I don’t know! I’m not the one with the problem! And then there’s this, “Here’s what I/we are doing and why . . .”

Those are the people who are going to preserve this imperfect union as they strive for a more perfect one.

This is my first, but I hope not last, contribution to The Shinbone Star. I don’t have the answer to everything, so I hope I can at least ask the right questions.

One thing I will say about last weekend’s inevitability in Charlottesville is that it’s been a long time coming, but nothing decent will come from this if America won’t grok this:

Neo-nazis: “Purge the soil of filth, Hitler is not bad!”

* * *

Black Lives Matter: “The state should kill fewer black people!”

If you think both are the same, then you have a problem.