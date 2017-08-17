Call for Action: Replace the Trump Administration

The course of events this past week — following seven months of divisive and dysfunctional events emanating from the White House — clearly demonstrates that the Executive Branch of our government under the direction of Donald J. Trump is unable to best represent the needs of the majority of the people of our country.

Therefore, we are issuing a “Call for Action” to our Congressional representatives to take whatever legal and necessary steps to remove the Trump Administration from office and replace it following the line of succession detailed in the U.S. Constitution.

This administration has gone beyond violating its responsibilities as president and vice president through blatant lies on key issues, failed campaign promises, divisive actions, statements that threaten our country’s standing in the global community, and enriching themselves and their families at taxpayers’ expense.

Therefore, we believe removing them from office requires legislative action that specifically addresses the lack of leadership — and potential criminal activity currently being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — in the Executive Branch by Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence.

Most notably this week, through the deaths of three American citizens in Charlottesville, Va., during a white supremacist, KKK and alt-right event, this administration has shown it is unable to provide moral and ethical leadership to a nation that is slowly drifting apart under the direction of Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence.

Since this “Call” includes the president and vice president, following the line of succession outlined in our Constitution, the new leader of our country should be the Speaker of the House, Rep. Paul Ryan. He should then select a vice president to fulfill the remainder of the current officeholder’s term.

The United States, considered the greatest democracy in world history until recently, is dependent on three equal and strong branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial. When one or more of these branches loses its ability to perform its assigned tasks effectively and the leaders of that branch are unwilling to resign their posts for the good of the country, it falls on the American people to send a signal to our elected officials that a change needs to be made.

The following recounting of actions by the Trump administration we believe provides evidence to support this “Call for Action” by a majority of Americans:

— Based on intelligence reports as detailed in numerous media outlets, Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence, during the 2016 presidential campaign and during their brief tenure as leaders of the Executive Branch of the U.S. government, have encouraged through words and actions — or lack of actions — the encroachment of Russia into our country’s national election processes, and have done nothing to combat this technical attack on our country. In fact, they have belittled our country’s intelligence reports on the issue and, in Mr. Trump’s case, attempted to befriend Russia President Vladimir Putin on a number of occasions. This is anti-American behavior and must be considered an act of treason.

— During last fall’s campaign and into the early months of their administration, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence have encouraged or supported the activities of white supremacists, the KKK and alt-right representatives in those organizations’ efforts to “take back America” from a broad spectrum of citizens whom they consider threats to their lives and well-being. Violence erupted in Charlottesville, Va., on August 11-12, resulting in the deaths of three individuals: a young woman who was peacefully protesting a white supremacist rally on the campus of the University of Virginia, and two state troopers assigned to monitor the events from a helicopter. In the aftermath of this tragic event, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence failed to call out specific hate-filled groups for conducting a rally that resulted in violence and deaths. Instead they spread blame to protesters who attempted to challenge the anti-American rhetoric and violent acts delivered by leaders of the white supremacists, KKK and alt-right and their followers. This lack of moral and ethical leadership by the two top officials of the Executive Branch of government is not representative of American values established in our country’s founding documents — “all men are created equal” — and enhanced during more than 240 years of democratic government. This lack of leadership needs to be changed.

— Throughout their campaign for president and vice president and throughout seven months in office, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence — without any regard for the well-being of the American people — consistently manufactured information and presented “false facts” and “fake news” in an attempt to score points with their electoral base instead of providing all Americans with accurate and truthful representations of events and developments on the national and international stages that would benefit our country, not just their political and/or personal lives. Their lies number in the hundreds, as detailed by fact checkers at The New York Times. (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/06/23/opinion/trumps-lies.html). The American people expect and deserve honesty and truthfulness from their elected officials, particularly the supposed “leader of the Free World.” Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence have abused their positions of responsibility of truthfulness and need to be removed from office before their lies and misdirection cause further harm to our country.

— Mr. Trump has spent the past seven months enriching himself and his family at the expense of the American taxpayers. He constantly travels to his real estate properties to either host events or “vacation.” Each trip requires Secret Service protection for the president and his family. His flights or other related travel expenses are also billed to the taxpayers. The accounting for all of this travel currently totals in the tens of millions of dollars, yet Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence continue to lobby for a repeal and replacement bill of the Affordable Healthcare Act which, given the latest estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, would strip millions of Americans of heathcare coverage and cost our government some $22 billion. This is a campaign “pledge” they intend to keep to the point of calling on Congressional leaders to produce a repeal bill or expect to be labeled losers by both the president and vice president. This is not representing the best interests of the American people, but simply bullying Congress to produce results on a campaign promise that lacks support from the American people.

These items — and many others not listed here — demonstrate the need for a “Call for Action” to replace Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence. They lack the support of a majority of the American people based on recent poll results, and their continuing chosen course of action is to lie and divide our country in order to attempt to maintain struggling political careers.

Mr. Trump has proven as a real estate investor and casino operator during his lengthy business career that he often fails at the expense of many people who had counted on him initially. We as a country can not allow this to happen to our government.

We call on Congress to take legal and necessary actions to remove Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence from office in order to restore professionalism to the Executive Branch of government and in order to provide effective representation to all Americans across all walks of life.