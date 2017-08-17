Hollow words from a vile, racist POTUS

Regardless of what you, Donald Trump, have said about the murder of a woman protester in Charlottesville after a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of anti-protesters, your words are weak, hollow and useless.

Your pitiful excuse that you “had to have the facts” before you spoke, is a damned joke. During the 200 days of your “occupancy” of the Oval Office, you’ve lied almost 400 times.

On Tuesday in your initial statement, you blamed “all sides” because you “had not yet gathered the facts,” but it doesn’t require any fact-gathering to condemn white supremacy.

The fact that it took three days and criticism from all sides, to wrench the words from your tiny mouth and pissant brain, is disgusting and so non-presidential that it defies excuse.

Your gutless statement was so clueless and mindless that even your own staff and party members were embarrassed and demanded publicly that you come up with something relevant, coherent and “presidential.”

Your “press conference” Tuesday, proved that you are incapable of rising to the task, again. You blamed everyone but the disgusting, vile white supremacists. You tried, pitifully, again, to share the blame equally on both sides. It won’t wash.

You assured the world that, “I will be so presidential, you will be so bored. You’ll say, ‘Can’t he have a little more energy?’ ” And then you said, “At the right time, I will be so presidential that you’ll call me and you’ll say, ‘Donald, you have to stop that.’ ”

So far Donald, you’ve been a miserable, embarrassing failure.

Your fear of pissing off your violent, angry white American, racist base is so transparent. After all, these are the people who treat Fox News as a f’n’ religion. You are their role model and you glory in it. You speak their language, twisted and mostly bullshit.

You’ve screwed over your base from day one of your presidency, so why they still love you, except for your mutual racist hate, is almost laughable.

You were going to be the “great racial healer,” even though you are and have been for decades, an open racist. You are seemingly unable to disavow the support of the Klu Klux Klan, white supremacists, or other hate groups that love you.

You have three of the most outspoken, racist, neo-Nazi, white supremacist men in the party on your staff. Stephen Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka are carrying the flag and your message so you can hide behind them.

Hell, you can’t even go on a “working (golfing) vacation without spewing vitriolic crap into the air. You are the most useless, vile, disliked occupier of the Oval Office — ever.

You are now blaming the “fake news” media for forcing you to act presidential and concerned for, Pete’s sake.

You twitted: “Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied . . . truly bad people!”

It isn’t the #Fake News Media that isn’t satisfied with you ignorant words. Everyone with a shred of intelligence — except for the vile, hateful, white supremacist groups — are disgusted and frankly pissed off at your ignorance and failure to act “presidential.”

Donald Trump, you are a truly embarrassing, vile, piece of humanity. You daily disgrace the office you occupy. Your tenure of over 200 days has been a catastrophic failure.

The Republican Party is disgraceful. They are just as vile as you. If they gave a tinker’s damn about our nation, they’d dump you and send your huge Yankee Cracker ass back to New York.

The 25th Amendment is their hammer. You should be the nail.