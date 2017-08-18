Bannon’s ouster is good first step in ridding rats from White House

“Whoa. I did Nazi that coming. Don’t worry Steve. I’m sure you’ll be alt-right.” — Twitter

Worm Tongue is out. Now what?

It’s naïve to think Steve Bannon’s missions in life, to disrupt democracy and promote intolerance among races, is over. Donald Trump’s chief strategist may no longer be hovering around the Oval Office, but he’s still just a phone call away from sowing discord in government.

CNN’s Jim Acosta had barely time to glory over Bannon’s ouster when Breitbart picked up the narrative, declaring that Bannon had actually submitted a letter of resignation on August 7 “but it was delayed in the wake of the racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.” Got to give those white supremacists credit for optimism, if nothing else.

Breitbart conveniently glossed over animosity between Bannon and new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Or the ongoing war between Bannon and First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, conveniently on vacation this week. But then, we’ve never looked to Breitbart for truth or dignity.

Meanwhile, the white supremacy faction is already absolving Bannon of any wrongdoing, dismissing that Bannon phone call with the American Prospect in which he described the alt-right as a “collection of clowns.” Hate has a convenient memory, it seems, among Breitbart readers:

“Trump throwing Bannon under the bus to please establishment hacks? WTF!” said Rubicon. “I just don’t get it!? How can we support (Trump) when bannon was one of the main reasons we elected him!?” replied Da Trumpstah. And then there were wise words from someone who actually calls himself Here’s the Thing: “They want us to turn against Trump and the base to turn against each other to win elections. Don’t be fooled, stay strong.”

No doubt Bannon’s dismissal is a step in the right direction, but we are convinced Trump’s own racist beliefs are deep and dark enough to endanger this nation’s hard-won human rights policies. It’s most likely that it was Bannon’s high-profile following the American Prospect that earned him his walking papers, not that Trump disagreed with a desire to destroy government.

Trump and the other enablers, meddlers, apologists, puppets and deconstructionists must go. Long live the Resistance.