Speech Not ‘Free’ When It Leads to Violence

The Bill of Rights/Amendment 1 to the U.S. Constitution (ratified December 15, 1791): Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech or the press . . .

That’s all the Founding Fathers provided us in terms of defining free speech in the newfound democracy they established as the United States of America.

Seems straightforward, right? You want to say something, anything, and you can stand on a street corner and shout it out. Or in today’s multimedia society, you can record yourself shouting into your iPhone whatever random thought passes through your brain at any given moment, post it to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and become an instant celebrity, right? No harm, no foul.

Or you can organize a national gathering of your best white supremacist followers — including Ku Klux Klan members, Nazi sympathizers and alt-right representatives — in Charlottesville, Va., over a weekend to vent your frustrations about how much your life is in the crapper because all other Americans have robbed you of your superior position in the nation’s pecking order, and you want it back. No harm, no foul.

Except that’s what happened last weekend, and a woman and two state troopers died and some 20 people were injured. Massive harm, flagrant fouls.

And now the same white supremacists responsible for the tragedy in Charlottesville are calling for the same type of gatherings in cities across our country in the weeks and months to come. Are civic leaders required to provide permits to these organizers? It’s simply a matter of free speech, right?

Not so fast, junior.

Full disclosure here: I’m not a lawyer. I worked in marketing departments at law firms for a few years. Clearly I’m no legal eagle. But when someone starts yelling and screaming that their Constitutional rights are being violated if cities or universities deny or cancel programs populating streets or venues, I hit the Internet to find out what those responsible for shaping and enforcing the laws of our land have to say about those claims. Decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court should stand scrutiny by blowhards who usually won’t respect any authority that doesn’t support their often misguided approach to lawfully living in our country.

So, a quick review of where we are on the free speech front is in order. The fight against hate speech in our country began in the 1940s. The first case cited on Wikipedia is Beauharnais v. Illinois in which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld that state’s hate speech laws that punished expression found offensive to racial, ethnic and religious groups.

Until 1969, however, there were certain well-defined and limited classes of speech that the justices never thought raised a Constitutional problem. Those classes included the lewd and obscene, the profane, the libelous and the insulting or “fighting words” — words that if used in public could inflict injury or tend to incite an immediate breach of the peace.

In 1969, the Supreme Court protected a Ku Klux Klan member’s speech and created the “imminent danger” test to determine on what grounds speech can be limited. The court ruled in Brandenburg v. Ohio that “The constitutional guarantees of free speech and free press do not permit a state to forbid or proscribe advocacy of the use of force, or of law violation except where such advocacy is directed to inciting imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action” (emphasis added).

This test remains in place in the manner it was presented nearly 50 years ago. Only speech that poses an imminent danger of unlawful action, where the speaker has the intention to incite such action and there is the likelihood that this will be the consequence of his or her speech, may be restricted and punished by that law.

In 2011, the Court further emphasized this point in Snyder v. Phelps. The case concerned the right of Westboro Baptist Church to protest with signs found offensive by many Americans. The issue presented was whether the 1st Amendment protected the expressions written on the signs. In an 8–1 decision the court sided with Fred Phelps, the head of Westboro Baptist Church, thereby confirming their historically strong protection of freedom of speech, so long as it doesn’t promote imminent violence (emphasis added).

The key here is if a proposed program, event, rally or gathering could lead to inciting “lawlessness” it shouldn’t happen. It’s not violating anyone’s 1st Amendment rights, it’s what the Supreme Court has decided is the law of the land. The justices’ concerns in this instance are aligned with most Americans: express yourself, even forcefully; fly your freak flags at rallies or events, if you want, but don’t bring thousands of your white supremacists buddies to a city or campus with the intent of sparking violence in order to get news media coverage.

Your actions in those cases endanger lives and the well-being of communities across our country.

Your actions in Charlottesville last weekend cost three Americans their lives.

Perhaps Justice Arthur Kennedy states it best in Matal v. Tam (2017): “A law that can be directed against speech found offensive to some portion of the public can be turned against minority and dissenting views to the detriment of all. The First Amendment does not entrust that power to the government’s benevolence. Instead, our reliance must be on the substantial safeguards of free and open discussion in a democratic society” (emphasis added).