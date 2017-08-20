Why is Trump still here?

Donald Trump supports white supremacists in an impromptu rant. Booooo. An estimated 40,000 people take to the streets in Boston in peaceful support of equality and justice. Yeaaaa.

Republican lawmakers in six states propose laws protecting motorists who hit protesters blocking traffic. Booooo. Right-thinking people and opponents of the “hit and kill” bills shut them down before they can be debated. Yeaaaa.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fires Trump’s strategist and hate-monger Steve Bannon, and Kelly sets his sights on Bannon henchmen Stephen Miller and Sebastion Gorka. Yeaaaa. Bannon threatens a fire and brimstone campaign on his White House detractors and promises to use Breitbart to continue the deconstruction of government. On his first day back, Breitbart hails Bannon as a “populist hero.” Booooo.

Last week’s cultural and political whiplash continues, spinning off in such diverse directions as a battle over Confederate statues and the 2018 mid-term elections. Rhetoric and division consumes the nation. And in the Oval Office, Trump smirks with unquestioned satisfaction — all roads to strife and discord lead back to Trump. The only question anyone should be asking is why is this cruel joke on democracy still in office? Is this a turning point in the Trump presidency, or is this another Access Hollywood moment, scandalous but not enough to send him packing?

It’s not as though there’s no argument for formal censure or outright booting him out of office, presumably in a straightjacket:

He and his little monkeys are being investigated by special counsel to the Department of Justice for conspiring with archenemy Russia to change the outcome of the presidential election.

He can’t be trusted to address a group of Boy Scouts without ranting and cursing.

He held a bizarre Cabinet meeting in which he receives praise and loyalty from a gang of thieves and charlatans.

He took the United States and North Korea to the brink of nuclear destruction.

He vilified the election process by claiming millions of illegal voters were bused across state lines to vote for his opponent.

He falsely claimed President Barak Obama wiretapped his offices in Trump Tower.

He shamed NATO members for not paying “dues” in his imaginary country club and destroyed international good will.

He fired the director of the FBI for investigating his campaign activity.

He constantly boosts his private businesses for personal gain in direct violation of the United States Constitution.

He scoffed at recognizing climate change and abolished critical safeguards against clean water and air.

He promoted legislation that would strip millions of Americans of life-saving health care.

He crudely attacked opponents publicly on Twitter.

He lies more than Pathological Liar Tommy Flanagan.

And the Neanderthal orders steak well done, with ketchup! This is unforgivable.

After a campaign of terror of seven months, we are distressed that Trump remains in office, defended disgracefully by Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Ronald Reagan earned the nickname “the Teflon president” for artfully escaping blame, and here again, Trump is in his own category for remaining in office in spite of blatant malfeasance. This cycle of disgust at Trump’s latest statement and resulting outrage is tiresome.

America has a dirty job to do. As a nation, we like being able to respect our president. We honor the office, if not the man. We appreciate truth and morality. But now, many honorable men and women can barely speak his name, which puts him in the same regard as movie demon Beetlejuice. Is this for real or just bad television? We must impeach the Trump Administration and set about healing our country and restoring our self-respect.

Where is the leader who will speak truth? The Republican Party is folding in on itself and has abdicated responsibility for the head of their party. How do elected officials get re-elected when they can’t pass legislation, even mean-spirited, self-enriching entitled Republican legislation? Trump’s brazen racism has offended not only minority voters, but white voters who also believe in equality and civil rights. Do your job, Republicans, or get out of the way and we the voters will do it for you. This country is better than small-minded men like Donald Trump. On that we should all agree.