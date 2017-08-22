Did you enjoy the eclipse? Thank a scientist for predicting when and where

Awed and inspired by the eclipse? Travel hundreds of miles with hundreds of thousands of other people to see the totality? Thank a scientist.

The New York Times this week pointed out how much we depend on scientific findings and predictions in our daily lives. Medicine, space, medicine. even your internal combustion engine are all products of science. Yet when it comes to issues such as climate change, one group of Americans chooses to ignore the warnings, even when evidence of wild climate changes is causing drought where there shouldn’t be drought and floods where there shouldn’t be floods. Their air conditioners are working just fine — it really is hotter and drier and more tornadoes and floods than most people have seen in a lifetime. A Reuters poll in June showed 68 percent of Americans want to do something now about climate change, while 19 percent think it’s a hoax.

We suspect these same people — 67 percent of Republicans, 26 percent of all Americans — approved of Donald Trump’s remarks following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in the death of three people. (Why is that approval number so high? Because a Washington Post-ABC poll found 9 percent of America’s 300 million or so think it’s okay to be racist. You do the match.) “I feel like I am in a bizarre universe where no one but me is thinking logically,” said a young black Trump supporter in Boston. “We have gone off the rails of what this conversation is about.”

Honey, we understand. We feel the same way for entirely different reasons. We suggest this person look into the history of racial unrest in Boston. And then in the mirror. In the same twisted logic, our grandmother was able to accept that scientists can shrink people down to fit inside the television box, but not put man on the moon.

This political division, or Trump-supported chaos, is ominous. National polls show 52 percent of Americans support Obamacare, yet 13 percent support the repeal of Obamacare without a replacement. In a religion-based issue, 57 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in all cases, while 40 percent oppose it. On the issue of immigration, polls show 60 percent of Americans favor developing a plan whereby undocumented immigrants with jobs can obtain citizenship, while 13 percent favor deportation of all illegal immigrants.

Supporting Trump is not a matter of comprehension or intelligence. The entrenched minority reflected in national polls lead otherwise typical American lives. They simply select for political stands on what is most comfortable, least disruptive and most personally enriching. As one Republican voter told the Times, “It’s not that people are deaf and dumb and don’t see it. It’s not that they don’t care. I’ve heard rational people I really respect make the craziest apologies for (Trump) because they are sick of getting beat on and they are happy he’s fighting back.”

Scientists, educators, elected officials, military leaders and even some clergy pushed back against Trump’s support of white supremacists and neo-Nazis, but Trump and his minority are recalcitrant.

“It’s now at a stage where a lot of Americans have such loyalty to their political tribes that they are willing to go along with deeply undemocratic behavior,” says Yascha Mounk, a political scientist at Harvard University. If their guy says, ‘I think we should push back the election for a few years because of possible terrorist attack,’ I fear that a significant part of the population would go along with it.”

It’s a dangerous warning. Trump himself tweeted that “Sometimes you need protest in order to heel & we will heel, and be stronger than ever before.”

It’s easy to laugh at his poor spelling, but it may be more sinister that that: Trump is speaking in dog whistles to his base, and by “heel” he implies unquestioned loyalty and subservience. The Founding Fathers didn’t stand for that in 1773, and the majority of Americans will not stand for it now.

Benjamin Franklin was among the best known of Founding Fathers. He was many things, but above all, he was a scientist. Thank you, Ben.