WWMPD: What Would Mike Pence Do?

So you want to impeach Donald Trump, huh? Well, hold your horses partner, not so fast! Have you really thought this through? Do you realize who is second in command? If Trump is doing jail time for selling secrets to the Russians, well, just who do you think is going to take his place? Like the second coming of Jesus, Mike Pence will rise up and victoriously save our souls from the devil himself!

Mike Pence. The man the Evangelicals truly voted for. Mike Pence. Who can’t even eat alone with a female colleague without bringing his wife along to keep him from stripping his clothes off and humping her leg. Mike Pence. Who seems a little too handsome and a little too well-manicured and a little too homophobic, if you know what I mean. Am I saying that he is bisexual? Transgender? I have no idea, but if the high-heeled shoe fits . . .

Mike Pence. Who could easily win an election if he were to run for a second term.

Trump is doomed. His approval rating is in the toilet. By the time he gets impeached or he gets bored and just quits the presidency, Mike Pence won’t have enough time to show his true colors before we will be casting our votes for the 2020 presidential election. He won’t have the stink of Trump on him anymore, the religious zealots will be in full force, and we’ll be faced with four more years of Republican hypocrisy.

Religious people love Mike Pence. What’s not to love? He is against abortion, homosexuality, transgendered, wants to defund Planned Parenthood (you know, because of abortions), against same-sex marriage, against the legalization of marijuana, and he’s not convinced that global warming is real.

If Trump stays, he will never win a second term. God willing, there are not enough racists, bigots, homophobes, and white trash in America to make a dent in the votes one way or another, with or without Putin’s help. Most God-fearing, good Christians with their mouths aghast at his latest tweets, hateful rhetoric, and disrespect for their favorite Republicans, have started to back away from the orange one, thinking to themselves, how peculiar it seems that his eyebrows are starting to grow and contort into the number of the beast, 666.

Mike Pence stood beside this man. He defended his words after Charlottesville, saying, “I stand with the president and I stand by those words.” He chose to subvert his Christian values for political gain. Maybe it’s a calculated move, or maybe he’s a hypocrite, too. You see, Mike Pence isn’t much different from Trump, he’s just a more palatable version. Nice Christians like him. He doesn’t say bad words, ever. There will be no pussy-gate with Mike, but I can’t promise there will be no penis-gate. You just can’t be sure about these things. But if there were to be a penis- gate, I would say, “Good for you, Mike, live your true self. Don’t hold back, be free. That’s what America is all about. Freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom from tyranny, freedom for all Americans to live their most authentic selves.”