Trump Launches Desperate Military Distraction

Desperate times for the Bully President call for breaking another campaign promise: getting our armed forces out of Afghanistan, the longest running war in our nation’s history. Donald J. Trump campaigned hard on a theme of pulling our troops out of that Middle Eastern country in order to focus on his “America First” agenda.

Scratch that off the campaign promise list.

Last night the Bully President, desperately needing to raise his approval ratings from historic lows in recent opinion polls, commited unknown numbers of American troops and undetermined millions of tax dollars to expanding our military presence in Afghanistan. Forget 16 years and more than $800 million (closing in on a trillion) of taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars spent fighting a difficult battle against terrorism, not to mention — and most importantly — more than 2,000 U.S. soldiers who have died there.

With Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team digging hard on Trump’s possible involvement in Russia’s attack on our elections last fall, and with most Americans still angry and distancing themselves from this soon-to-be-extinct president over his tone-deaf comments in the wake of tragic events in Charlottesville, Va., a week ago, Trump and his cabal of enablers realized they needed a conversation changer.

So they hatched a hairball of a Commander-in-Chief Moment (CICM): Trump should take the country to war so voters outside his white supremacist, KKK, alt-right voting base might rally around this wreck of a presidency for at least a little while longer. Those few still working to prop up Trump reasoned that Americans would probably support a call for military action to defeat the most feared enemy in the Bully President’s eyes: radical Islamic terrorists.

Why Afghanistan? What happened to North Korea? Oh yeah, China threatened to knock the crap out of the United States if the Bully President initiated a war with Trump’s doppelganger, North Korean madman Kim Jong-un.

Well, what about Venezuela? Didn’t Trump want to keep those suspected murdering, political hacksters in line with his version of democracy? Well, the Venezuelans told him to butt the heck out of their internal affairs.

That left few options for the Trumpsters gathered around a table in the White House last week as they worked to create a military moment that might encourage Americans to raise the flag, sing the national anthem before breakfast, and salute the Commander-in-Chief’s picture hanging on the living room wall as his theme song, “We Are the Champions (of the World),” played on a government-sponsored Sirius/XM Radio show.

Trump’s advisers would have been well aware that we still have about 8,000 troops on the ground in Afghanistan, and that other presidents — most notably Barack Obama and George W. Bush — had supported chasing down Taliban fighters and ISIS-trained terrorists there. As their CICM began to take shape, they knew that justifying troop expansions and a spending bill to support the effort would be relatively easy. The hard part would be scripting remarks for the Bully President during his prime-time address to launch their desperate bid to distract America from his monumental political woes.

The charade that aired Monday night was paper thin. As is his usual style when promising decisive action, the Bully President resorted to cliches and platitudes aimed at insipring the electorate. He emphasized that the United States will “fight to win.”

Oh really? You mean we’re not just placing more of our dedicated men and women in uniform in harm’s way so they can get obliterated by the Taliban and ISIS warriors?

Trump then pointed out with great emphasis and in a stern, “I want to sound presidential” voice that our troops will focus on beating back the Taliban and other terrorists, but not engage in nation-building.

Seriously? Wow, what a brilliant military strategy!

What Trump didn’t say — as he often repeated on the campaign trail last year — was that he doesn’t want to give top-secret information to our enemies on how we’re going to whip their butts after 16 years of failing to accomplish that feat.

Nope, all he would say was that he’s going to pour more troops into the cauldron and spend probably tens if not hundreds of millions more in taxpayer dollars to fund this attempt at rallying America around a military campaign.

What he and the masterminds behind this CICM failed to factor into their calculations are the lives they’re putting at risk to expand our involvement in the war against terrorism in Afghanistan. Not only will American troops face greater risks, but terrorist organizations will use Trump’s words from last night’s address to encourage more “lone wolf” attacks in cities across our country, and to further recruiting efforts.

The Bully President is in a tight spot of his own making. His lack of leadership should not be saved on the backs of our men and women in uniform, putting their lives on the line in greater numbers with a marked increase in cost to our country’s financial well-being.

This blatant attempt at a military distraction to save his failed presidency should be exposed for what it is by Congress and the mainstream media before more American lives are lost and taxpayer dollars needlessly added to the hundreds of millions already spent in Afghanistan.