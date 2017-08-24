Trump: It’s All In The Genes

It isn’t hard to understand the difficulty the president is having denouncing White Supremacy . . . he’s in the club. He is and has been for a long time, a white supremacist.

Back in 1988 Trump told Oprah Winfrey, “You have to be born lucky . . . in the sense that you have to have the right genes.”

The president and his family unabashedly subscribe “. . . to a racehorse theory of human development. They believe that there are superior people and that if you put together the genes of a superior woman and a superior man, you get a superior offspring.”

Last month, The New York Times conducted an interview with the president, and during the conversation they were interrupted by his granddaughter, Arabella.

ARABELLA KUSHNER: [enters room] Hi, Grandpa.

TRUMP: My granddaughter Arabella, who speaks — say hello to them in Chinese.

ARABELLA: Ni hao.

[laughter]

TRUMP: This is Ivanka. You know Ivanka.

IVANKA TRUMP: [from doorway] Hi, how are you? See you later, just wanted to come say hi.

TRUMP: She’s great. She speaks fluent Chinese. She’s amazing.

Times reporter PETER BAKER: That’s very impressive.

TRUMP: She spoke with President Xi [Jinping of China]. Honey? Can you say a few words in Chinese? Say, like, “I love you, Grandpa”

ARABELLA: Wo ai ni, Grandpa.

BAKER: That’s great.

TRUMP: She’s unbelievable, huh?

TRUMP: Good, smart genes.

When presented with Trump’s attitudes towards minorities and brown immigrants, his supporters respond with, “What about Jared Kushner? How could he be a white supremacist if his daughter converted to Judaism and his grandchildren are Jewish?” I didn’t say Trump was an anti-Semite though he isn’t above having them on his staff.

A former staffer at Kushner’s NYC publication, The Observer, described her former boss thusly: “We’re talking about a guy who isn’t particularly bright or hard-working, doesn’t actually know anything, has bought his way into everything ever (with money he got from his criminal father), who is deeply insecure and obsessed with fame (you don’t buy the NYO, marry Ivanka Trump, or constantly talk about the phone calls you get from celebrities if it’s in your nature to ‘shun the spotlight’), and who is basically a shithead.”

Hell, that sounds like #45 himself! A guy born on third base but thinks he hit a triple! A “self-made man'” born into a wealthy family who fervently believes his genetics are the reason for his success . . . and he isn’t shy about expressing those feelings on Twitter back in 2015:

“I consider my health, stamina and strength one of my greatest assets. The world has watched me for many years and can so testify — great genes!”

The president has also fielded several questions via Twitter from users asking about his energy and family, repeatedly pointing to his genes as the basis for his success. “You’re up at 5am and you’re awake at 1am. How do you have so much energy? Seriously!?”

Trump’s reply?

“Good genes!”

He also seemed to apparently miss a thinly veiled dig in June 2013, when @YoungBasedGod_g wrote to him, “@realDonaldTrump your dad gives good brain?? Damn.”

“It’s called genes!” Trump tweeted back.

In May 2013 Trump wrote:

“Dr. John Trump, uncle, for many years at M.I.T. Good genes, I get it!”

If the president considers himself to be of superior stock, is it any wonder he decided to build his political career going after Barack Obama by challenging his citizenship, intelligence and academic credentials?

By Trump’s logic, there is no way a self-described “mutt” should be president. His rationale appeared to be that if Obama could do it, he, Trump, could do it better because . . . genetics. If Obama is one of the best and brightest the nation has offered to the world, then naturally that is because he is half white. But to Trump, that other half makes him naturally inferior.

The GOP has long proclaimed itself to be the Party of Lincoln when trying to use race as a wedge issue for their base and as a dog whistle to that base when they speak of blacks being on the “Democratic Plantation.” However, from the 1960s and Richard Nixon’s “Southern Strategy,” through Ronald Reagan’s “welfare queens” and Bush I’s “Willie Horton,” and right up to Trump’s “What the hell do you have to lose?” the GOP has identified itself as the party AGAINST minorities and FOR the white working class, while passing legislation devastating to both.

Charles Murray, whose 1994 book, ‘The Bell Curve’ tried to codify racial differences in terms of IQ, is dragging the rotting corpse of that theory around to colleges on the lecture circuit to mounting protests against his appearances . . . and rising sales numbers. Evidently, there really is no such thing as bad publicity . . . if you’re the GOP.

Attempts to fully discredit his work have failed for more than twenty years “because they repeatedly miss the strongest point of attack: an indisputable—albeit encoded—endorsement of prejudice.”

The dog whistle is now a foghorn, and the politics of racism is back in full bloom as the leader of the free world comes out on the side of neo-Nazis and white supremacy.

This is not an aberration, this the Republican Party and Donald Trump is its leader.